Michael Blake names Irish team for first Nations Cup of the season in Florida

Irish Show Jumping team manager Michael Blake (pictured) has named his team for tomorrow’s (Friday) four-star FEI Nations Cup at Wellington in Florida, USA, which will be Ireland’s first team action of the 2021 season.

Ireland have been drawn fourth to jump of the eight teams that take part and line out as follows:



Cork’s Shane Sweetnam with Karlin Van’t Vennehof – owned by Seabrook LLC & Shane Sweetnam

Wexford’s Bertram Allen with Castlefield Vegas (ISH) – owned by Martin Egan

Galway’s Michael Duffy with Zilton SL Z – owned by Katherine Duffy & HMF Equestrian

Meath’s Cian O’Connor with Cadiz – owned by Ronnoco Jump Ltd



Ireland will be up against teams from Israel, USA, Mexico, Colombia, Britain, Brazil and Canada with the competition getting underway on Friday at 9.30pm Irish time.

