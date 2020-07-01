Irish Women travel to Malaysia for Match Opportunities in Tokyo-like Conditions

The Irish Women’s squad will travel to Malaysia tomorrow as part of their preparation for the conditions they will face in Tokyo this summer. A twenty strong squad will travel on the 9th of April and return on the 28th, basing themselves out of Malaysia National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur while there.

Also travelling will be recent opponents Great Britain, similarly, hoping to use the trip as an opportunity to prepare for conditions expected at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Irish women are scheduled to play Great Britain at least four times throughout the period, while also taking on hosts Malaysia. These matches will all be uncapped.

The squad travelling is as follows:

CAREY, Michelle Leinster Midfielder Uncapped

CARROLL, Naomi Munster Striker 111

COLVIN, Elizabeth Ulster Midfielder 196

DALY, Nicola Leinster Midfielder 189

DUKE, Deirdre Leinster Midfielder 141

EVANS, Nicola Leinster Striker 198

HAWKSHAW, Sarah Leinster Midfielder 33

MALSEED, Zara Ulster Striker Uncapped

MATTHEWS, Hannah Leinster Defender 147

McAULEY, Sarah Leinster Defender Uncapped

McCAY, Shirley Ulster Defender 306

McLOUGHLIN, Hannah Leinster Defender 14

MULLAN, Kathryn (C) Ulster Midfielder 193

MURPHY, Elizabeth Leinster Goalkeeper 13

O’FLANAGAN, Anna Leinster Striker 207

O’FLANAGAN, Grace Leinster Goalkeeper 36

TICE, Elena Leinster Defender 109

TORRANS, Sarah Leinster Striker 26

UPTON, Roisin Munster Defender 76

WATKINS, Chloe Leinster Midfielder 226

Notable absences from the squad include Ayeisha McFerran who remains on duty with Dutch Hoofdklasse club SV Kampong.

Speaking on the trip announcement, Performance Director Adam Grainger said,

“This is a great opportunity for this squad ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer. We had hoped all along to be able organise a warm weather training camp or arrange for matches to take place in a climate similar to what the team will experience in Tokyo.

It’s been a challenging process with so many moving parts; the changing restrictions and ensuring we are minimising the risk of COVID to our athletes and their families while also providing them with the best opportunity to perform at the Olympics this summer.

With the work that has gone into the organisation of this trip, and with Great Britain also travelling to Malaysia during this time frame, we’re confident that we’re providing the squad with the best chance to play in those humid conditions as well as athlete safety being paramount.”

Match dates and times:

Remain TBC.