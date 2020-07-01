Jerry Kiernan RIP

The Olympic Federation of Ireland is saddened to hear of the passing of Jerry Kiernan.

In 1984 Jerry competed in the Olympic Games in Los Angeles, where he finished in 9th place.

He is also remembered as one of Ireland's most respected athletics coaches, having coached Ciara Mageean and John Travers.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

  • SPONSORS

  • PARTNERS

  • SUPPLIERS

© 2020 Olympic Federation of Ireland.
Registered in Dublin No. 82262.
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram