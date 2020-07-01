O'Brien Ready For Short Track Europeans Debut

Liam O'Brien (22) will make his ISU (International Skating Union) Championship debut for Ireland this weekend at the European Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Gdansk, Poland (22-24 January).

The championships are being held in accordance with the Guidelines for ISU Events during the COVID-19 Pandemic with comprehensive testing, hygiene and social distancing protocols in place.

O'Brien will be among over 140 athletes from 24 countries participating in the annual event. He will first race on Friday (22 January) in the qualifying rounds for the 500, 1000 and 1500 metre distances with further rounds taking place over the following two days.

"It's a very different atmosphere from previous competitions," O'Brien said. "We can only leave the hotel for practice or competition and meals are served to our rooms.

"It's been a long time since my last competition, so I'm excited to get out there and race. It's also my first European Championships and first international competition representing Ireland so I hope I can put out a strong performance."

The European Short Track Speed Skating Championships will be broadcast online with the qualifying rounds on 22 January on the ISU YouTube channel and subsequent rounds and finals on the Eurosport Player (paid subscription required). Geographical restrictions may apply.

The results of the championships can be followed on the event results page and on social media via the #EuroShortTrack and #ShortTrackSkating hashtags.