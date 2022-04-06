JOB OPPORTUNITY IN THE OLYMPIC FEDERATION OF IRELAND

Team Ireland Social Media and Communications Executive

The Olympic Federation of Ireland is recruiting for a successful applicant to the role of Social Media and Communications Executive.

This is an exciting role that will work in conjunction with the communications, marketing, and commercial function within the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

The ideal candidate will have the ability to work flexible hours, understand Olympic sport and have proven ability to optimise social media content.

This position is suited to an individual who is passionate about social media, and can demonstrate an ability to manage a natural, creative and engaging online presence.

The successful candidate will closely with the Communications Manager on implementing social media marketing plans and content calendars across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. They will assist with the management of the Olympic Federation of Ireland website and have an ability to create written content.

Candidate Requirements:

A third level qualification in Digital Media /Communications or relevant discipline.

Excellent communication, presentation, and people skills.

Two years’ practical experience managing, nurturing and evaluating social media accounts.

Knowledge of content management systems, such as WordPress.

Experience with design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite (standout bonus)

Job:

This role is 20 hours per week

Reporting to:

Communications Manager

How to Apply:

Applications for the role must include:

Cover Letter CV Examples of previous social media work or marketing activations

Please send applications to OFI Communications Manager Heather Boyle heather@olympicsport.ie by 5pm on the 6 April 2022.