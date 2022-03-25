ELIZABETH GOLDING NAMED AS TEAM IRELAND FLAGBEARER FOR THE CLOSING CEREMONY OF THE EYOF

Elizabeth Golding has been named as the Team Ireland flagbearer for the Closing Ceremony of the European Youth Olympic Festival in Vuokatti, Finland. The Dubai based athlete, with Dublin and Wicklow roots was the first ever figure skater to compete for Team Ireland in an Olympic event.

Throughout the event she performed strongly finishing with season best performances across the two days, signalling the arrival of Irish figure skating to a multi-sport event. Four Irish athletes competed in the EYOF which ran from the 20-25 March 2022.

Speaking on her selection Golding said,

“It was an honour to carry the flag for my country, and it was very exciting to walk into the arena and represent Ireland and skating.”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for the event Linda O’Reilly was pleased with the performances of the athletes throughout this important development stage for young athletes,

“As the Games come to a close, it is great to be sharing the European stage with 45 other Nations and look forward to seeing the future career of these young athletes. They are an inspiration to the youth to take part in sport.”

Full Results from the team in Vuokatti are:

Alpine Skiing – Girl’s Slalom

Overall:

44th Place Charlotte Turner (Ireland) +14.38

52nd Place Megan Ryan (Ireland) +22.44

53rd Place Kailey Murphy (Ireland) +23.96

Alpine Skiing – Girl’s Parallel Slalom Qualification

Overall:

40th Place Charlotte Turner (Ireland) +3.55

45th Place Megan Ryan (Ireland) +5.26

53rd Place Kailey Murphy (Ireland) +6.87

Figure Skating – Girl’s Short Programme

26th Elizabeth Golding – 32.41 (SB)

Figure Skating – Girl’s Free Skate

26th Elizabeth Golding – 61.50 (SB). Overall score – 93.91 (SB)