Kickboxing Webinars

Kickboxing Ireland are continuing to deliver a number of online webinars to support clubs and coaches in developing their understanding and skills for when we eventually return to sport, focusing on empowering and developing understanding and competence in areas of interest within combat sports.

Sat 20th March 10am – Understanding Autism from a coaching perspective: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/145689722883

Sat 27th March 10am – Peaking for Performance: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/145220818377 Sat 27th March 10am – Body weight management in Combat Sports: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/142505095577

