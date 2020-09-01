CREATIVITY, DIVERSITY AND LIMITLESS POSSIBILITY CELEBRATED AS LA28 REVEALS NEW EMBLEM

Launching the official journey to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Los Angeles 2028, the Local Organising Committee unveiled its Games emblem with stories that celebrate sport, art and the city's unique community.

Recognising that no one illustration could express all that Los Angeles and the Games represent, athletes, artists and advocates collaborated as LA28 creators in the development of the LA28 emblem, bringing their personal stories and dreams to life through their individual interpretations of LA.

We are a community of inspired individuals and fearless dreamers. It's time we made our mark.

Creators who have shared their LA stories (LINK HERE) include Olympians Adam Rippon (figure skating), Alex Morgan (football), Chloe Kim (snowboard), Gabby Douglas (gymnastics), Ibtihaj Muhammad (fencing), Simone Manuel (swimming), Allyson Felix and Michael Johnson (both athletics). Joining them are Paralympians Lex Gillette and Scout Bassett (both athletics) and Oz Sanchez (cycling), as well as Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls Jamal Hill (swimming), Chantel Navarro (boxing) and Ezra Frech (athletics).

Celebrities Billie Eilish (singer-songwriter), Reese Witherspoon (actress, producer and entrepreneur), Lilly Singh (storyteller), Alex Israel (multimedia artist, writer and designer), Bobby Hundreds (illustrator and designer), Steven Harrington (multimedia artist) and Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (disability lifestyle model and actress) have also contributed, alongside members of the local community – Aidan Kosaka (community leader), Chaz Bojórquez (graffiti artist), Dr Woo (tattoo artist), Jorge “El Joy” Alvarez (chef) and Rachel Sumekh (social justice leader).

A strong and bold L, 2 and 8 serve as the foundation for the Olympic and Paralympic emblems, with individual stories expressed through a dynamic and ever-changing “A”. They are inspired by the infinite possibilities Los Angeles represents, honouring creativity, diversity, self-expression and inclusion.

“There has never been a more important time to give rise to athlete voices,” said LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman. “Sports are a special part of our global culture, connecting people and fans across communities and around the world. The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be a platform for individual stories of triumph, heartbreak and opportunity as we recognise and revere humanity’s diversity and dreams for the future.”

When the world unites for the Games in 2028, we'll show them the real LA. Join us to create the future we want to see.

Speaking about the new emblem, LA28 Coordination Commission Chair Nicole Hoevertsz said: "The emblem perfectly represents the city's energy, creativity and strong sense of community, whilst also celebrating the Olympic belief of unity in diversity. LA28 continues to create innovative ways to engage Angelenos and people from across the world in the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The idea behind the emblem, and the expressions we have seen so far, truly demonstrate that we are stronger together."

Adding to these points, LA28 Chief Athlete Officer and five-time Olympic medallist Janet Evans said: “Los Angeles defies a singular identity, and there’s not one way to represent LA. LA is what it is because of the people, and the LA28 Games should represent that. The best way to capture the energy of Los Angeles and the Games is through a collection of voices and cultures. Los Angeles is an infinite canvas to pursue your wildest dreams and, in 2028, thousands of Paralympians and Olympians will come to LA to chase their dreams on the global stage.”

LA28 will mark Los Angeles’ third Olympic Games – previously held in 1932 and 1984 – and first Paralympic Games, which, up until 1988, were hosted at a different site than the Olympics.

The LA28 Games will bring Los Angeles together to create an incredible experience for athletes, fans and everyone in the community, using Southern California’s existing world-class stadiums and venues.

Ahead of the Games, thanks to support from the IOC, LA28 is investing USD 160 million in youth sport across Los Angeles, making sport more accessible for kids, particularly in under-resourced communities.