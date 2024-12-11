LAUNCH OF ATHLETE SUPPORT INITIATIVE SPONSORED BY FLOGAS

Sponsored by Flogas, Official Partner of Team Ireland, the Athletes Support Initiative reflects their commitment to the mental health and support of athletes and aims to support their application to ambitions outside the field of play. The scheme comes in the form of a fund for athletes, and it seeks to amplify and support some of the work of the Sport Ireland Institute Life Skills team.

Athletes can apply for funds, up to a value of €3,000, which can be applied for under three pillars. These pillars will form the key components for the Athletes’ Foundation which is in the final stages of completion.

Education grants are available for Olympians and pathway athletes to support further education and professional development. They can be accessed by both athletes still competing and those transitioning out of sport. This area is supported by the Sport Ireland Institute Life Skills team, successful applicants will have engaged with the Life Skills team ([email protected]) in advance of completing the application form to ensure they receive expert guidance on course selection and career progression.

Mentorship and Life Coaching grants will be made available to a limited number of athletes who will benefit from access to a professional mentor or Life Coach who is positioned outside of the sports system. This course will be delivered by Declan O’Donoghue.

Public Speaking and Presentation Skills grants will be made available for athletes to assist with their personal storytelling and presentation when speaking in front of various stakeholders. This course will be delivered by Chris Cooke OLY.

Speaking about the programme, John Rooney, CEO of Flogas said,

“At Flogas we are proud to support this important initiative. As the energy behind Team Ireland’s historic performance at the Summer Games in Paris 2024, we know just how important it is for athletes to prepare for the next stage in their lives and we are delighted to come on board with the Athlete Support Initiative to be part of that legacy.”

Olympic Federation of Ireland CEO, Peter Sherrard, welcomes the initiative,

“This initiative will be welcomed widely by athletes, and we are grateful to Flogas for their support. Post-Games athletes experience different challenges, and we are pleased to be able to offer Olympians and pathway Olympians the opportunity to avail of the various programmes. We are delighted to be able, through Flogas, to support the great work that the Sport Ireland Institute Life Skills team already do with athletes, and we are also pleased to add courses in Life Skills, Mentorship and Public Speaking training also.”

To apply for the course, athletes are invited to complete THIS FORM by the 31 January 2025.