McClenaghan closes out competition at 2021 World Championships

Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan finished competition after a long Covid-19 related delay at the World Gymnastics Championships with a score of 13.766.

Speaking about today’s men’s qualifiers, Gymnastics Ireland CEO Mr. Ciaran Gallagher said: ‘It was a difficult subdivision for Rhys McClenaghan out in Japan this morning, and indeed for all the other gymnasts in his sub as a Covid19 related issue led to over an hour delay to the competition. The tight covid protocols and response to any covid related matter from the Japanese gov/organisers are of course completely understandable however of course this kind of impact mid-event is felt by all the gymnasts. As ever Rhys pushed through his routine in difficult circumstances and was unlucky not to final on this occasion. We all know what he is capable of and are all incredibly proud to have him fly the flag so well for Ireland/Gymnastics Ireland. With this being the last major event in 2021 Rhys, our National Coach Luke and Performance & Technical Manager Sally will now refocus on 2022 as the campaign towards Paris 2024 begins next year.’

Look out for Ireland’s Emma Slevin competing at the Women’s All-Around final – tomorrow Thursday 21st Oct for the from 9.55am Irish time, live on RTÉ Player https://www.rte.ie/player/onnow

Live scoring will also be available at: https://www.gymnastics.sport/site/news/displaynews.php?idNews=3337