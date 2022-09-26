McClenaghan & Montgomery strike Gold at Gymnastics World Cup in Paris!

​25th Sep 2022, Paris; Irish international gymnasts Rhys McClenaghan and Eamon Montgomery have each won gold in today's apparatus finals at the 2022 Paris World Cup, with both improving on their scores from qualifications. Competing in the Accor Arena, the Paris 2024 Olympic venue for gymnastics, McClenaghan scored a huge 15.100 on Pommel while Montgomery hit an excellent 14.250 on floor to take the gold medals in their respective finals in front of a packed arena of 13,000 fans.

Irish Olympian Rhys McClenaghan had this to say: “ I’m very proud to perform two back to back routines on the international stage. Qualifying in 1st place then holding that position in the final in front of so many amazing gymnastics fans. Very proud of my training partner Eamon for his personal best and gold winning routine. Today is a great day for Gymnastics in Ireland”

Irish gymnast Eamon Montgomery added: “I am delighted to compete amongst some of the best floor workers in the world (including the current Olympic Champion) and then to beat them in front of 13k people in the Olympic Arena is a great day for me and my coaches.”

Commenting on today’s results, Gymnastics Ireland’s National Coach Luke Carson said: "A historic day for Gymnastics Ireland. Two Gold medals in front of 13,000 people in the 2024 Paris Olympic arena. I am very proud of the boys for their continued hard work. Thanks to Gymnastics Ireland and Sport Ireland for their amazing support.”

Conor McGovern, Eamon’s coach added: “ I am so incredibly proud of both boys, two gold medals for Ireland is historic, watching Eamon go out and deliver a personal best for Ireland was amazing. Then to see Rhys deliver another world class routine was truly special.”

Gymnastics Ireland’s Performance & Technical Manager, Sally Johnson said: "This event has been world class including some of the top global talent competing together since the Tokyo Olympics in an arena with superb event production and atmosphere! Fantastic results in the final with Eamon's floor gold medal win and Rhys' straight after for the pommel gold! Super results and fantastic performances. Well done to our coaches Luke and Conor on all the hard work too. Also well done to Dominick on his performances with a reserve spot on floor and Ewan on with 2 solid vaults in qualifications. We now look forward to the World Championships in Liverpool which will also include Emma Slevin and Halle Hilton who have all gained valuable experience in Paris this weekend. Also special thanks to our athlete support team led by Julianne Ryan at the Sport Ireland Institute."

Gymnastics Ireland CEO Mr. Ciaran Gallagher added: "A huge day for Rhys & Eamon plus coaches Luke Carson & Conor McGovern. 2 x hard fought & well-deserved golds delivered in the Paris 2024 Olympic venue, at one of the most prestigious World Cup events on the circuit, is reward for the hours of training that go unseen. We are a small nation that delivered big today on the global stage thanks to their dedication and hard work, as ever supported by GI Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson & team and our excellent Sport Ireland Institute athlete support services team led by Julieanne Ryan. Roll on World Championships in Liverpool..."

