MCILROY FINISHES IN A TIE FOR FOURTH FOLLOWING THRILLING DAY OF ACTION IN TOKYO

It was a tense and thrilling final day in the Men’s Individual Stroke Play at Kasumigaseki Country Club today, with Rory McIlroy finishing in a tie for 4th after an absorbing seven-way playoff for the bronze medal.

Having fired a final round 67, 4-under par, McIlroy joined the 7-way playoff for bronze as he and Collin Morikawa (USA), CT Pan (Chinese Taipei), Mito Pereira (Chile), Sebastián Munoz (Columbia), Paul Casey (GB) and Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) who all finished on 15-under par.

McIlroy made a 10-foot putt on the first play-off hole to progress while Matsuyama and Casey bowed out. On the next, all 5 remaining players made par before both Morikawa and CT Pan birdied the third play-off hole to knock McIlroy, Pereira and Munoz out.

Despite his disappointment in not securing a medal, McIlroy’s spirits were high and his determination to try again heightened: “It makes me even more determined going to Paris and trying to pick one up. It’s disappointing going away without any hardware. I’ve been saying all day I’ve never tried so hard in my life to finish third!

“It’s been a great experience. Today was a great day to be up there in contention for a medal. Certainly it had a different feeling to it than I expected but as I said, I’m already looking forward to 3 years’ time and hopefully go at least one better, if not three better.”

As for the medal play-off itself, it presented some logistical challenges as the players had to be split into two groups for the first hole.

“I’ve never been in one that big! Four is the largest I’ve been in. It was interesting, they had to split us up and I had to ask the rules official going down the fairway who did what ahead, what do I need to do here? So, yeah, it was a little different but it just adds to the experience that I’ve had here this week.”

By his own standards, McIlroy hasn’t produced his best golf so far this year, but this week has given him some confidence heading to a busy end to the 2021 schedule.

“I’m encouraged,” he continued. “I’ve played a lot better this week than I have the previous few weeks so my games trending the right direction, I’ve found a couple of things this week to go with to Memphis next week and then Play-offs, Ryder Cup and all that stuff so. It’s hard because you finished tied 3rd, one shot away from the medals, but if I look forward to the next few weeks I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Shane Lowry meanwhile had to settle for a tie for 22nd as his final day saw him stall, shooting a level par 71. A bogey on the par 3 4th hole, followed by a double-bogey on the 8th put an end to his medal contention. However, never one to give up, Shane birdied 3 of his final 4 holes to secure the top 25 spot.

Xander Schauffele held his overnight lead to secure the Gold Medal for USA, while Rory Sabbatini (Slovakia) fired a superb final round 61 to take Silver. CT Pan (Chinese Taipei) came out the best in the play-off and took the Bronze Medal.

A little bit more history was made for Team Ireland this evening meanwhile, as gymnast Rhys McClenaghan became the first Irish gymnast to reach an Olympic final. McClenaghan finished in 7th place in the Men’s Pommel Horse final with a score of 13.100.

It was an extremely tough final line up, with Great Britain’s Matt Whitcock – eventual gold medal winner – setting the tone early with an absolutely stunning performance to finish with a score of 15.583, raising the bar from the start.

McClenaghan was second last to take to the pommel following a host of other impressive performances across the board. An unfortunate error early on though, saw him catch his finger under the handle of the pommel which resulted in a fall from the horse. He regained his composure quickly though and completed his routine in magnificent style, with a clean dismount, but knew that it was not enough for a podium finish. His final score of 13.100 was a combination of a 6.400 difficulty score and an execution score of 6.700.

“I was disappointed with my performance today,” he commented. “It could have gone a lot better of course, just that one finger got caught under the handle. That one finger got caught, and that’s the finest of margins in gymnastics, where that one finger placement wrong can throw you off course. It’s the beauty of the sport as well the fact that it makes it so exciting. I’m excited to get back out there and just be better than ever.”

This Olympic experience has encouraged McClenaghan to continue to excel in the sport and set future standards. The future looks bright for this young athlete.

“I want to continue to raise the bar, be the first in a lot more things. Break down those barriers for the younger generation coming through, behind me, and surpass my achievements hopefully. That’s one of the main reasons I’m doing this sport, I’m proud to be here and proud to be an Olympian.”

AFTERNOON RESULTS DAY NINE: JULY 31ST, 2021

GOLF

Men’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 4 – Rory McIlroy, 69, 66, 67, 67. T4 after final round (finishing tied fourth following a bronze medal play-off)

Men’s Individual Stroke Play, Round 4 – Shane Lowry, 70, 65, 68, 71, T22 after final round

GYMNASTICS

Men’s Pommel Horse Final: Rhys McClenaghan, 7th place with 13.100

DAY NINE SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES ARE IRISH TIME): August 1st, 2021

*Schedule may be subject to change

13:05 Athletics – Thomas Barr – Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Final