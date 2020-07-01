McMillan Breaks 200m Freestyle Record; Corby Breaks a Second Junior Record

Records continued to fall as day two of Swim Ireland’s Irish Winter Meet got underway at the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus, this morning’s session in short course (25m) format.

Jack McMillan got the day underway with an impressive swim in the 200m Freestyle. The Bangor swimmer broke his own 200m Freestyle Record of 1:43.18, set at the 2019 European Short Course Championships, in 1:42.74.

McMillan commented ‘It was really good, good to get it under the belt. It was a bonus getting the Irish Senior Record. Since we haven’t swam or raced in so long, I didn’t know what to expect, so it was good to get a PB and see what tonight brings.’ On this evening’s Final he said, ‘I have a target, but we’ll just see how it goes tonight, I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself.’

Eoin Corby, who set an Irish Junior Record in the 50m Breaststroke event last night, broke another of his own records in the 100m IM. Corby had set the old record of 55.10 as last year’s Irish Short Course Championships and bettered the time by .34 touching in 54.76. The 18-year-old also swam 58.91 to finish first in the 100m Breaststroke.

National Centre Dublin’s Niamh Coyne was the fastest swimmer in the Women’s 200m Breaststroke clocking 2:27.60 while her team-mate Cillian Melly was the only swimmer under 54 second in the 100m Butterfly taking the top spot in 53.74.

Ards’ Amelia Kane topped the rankings in the 400m Freestyle in 4:17.34 and the 200m Butterfly in 2:15.56. Cadan McCarthy of National Centre Limerick, swimming solo, touched in 4:20.07 in the Men’s 400m Individual Medley.

Danielle Hill was first in the Women’s 100m Backstroke in 59.57, closely followed by Kilkenny’s Maria Godden in 1:00.81. The Larne swimmer also topped the 100m Freestyle in 55.17.

In the Men’s 200m Backstroke National Centre Dublin’s Sean Scannell took the honours in a best time of 1:56.71.

Calum Bain impressed in the 50m Freestyle, swimming a personal best of 21.61, he was just two tenths of a second off Shane Ryan’s Irish Record of 21.41 and in the morning’s final event, Julia Knox was first in the 200m Individual Medley in 2:16.95

All swimmers will compete in this evening’s Finals in long course format (50m).

Full Results available HERE.