Official Selection For Paris 2024 | Taekwondo

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has officially selected Jack Woolley to compete in the Men’s -58kg at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. The Tallaght athlete made his Olympic debut in Tokyo, becoming the first Irish athlete to ever compete in Taekwondo at the Olympic Games. In Paris, his competition takes place in the spectacular Grand Palais Paris Bercy Arena, on Wednesday, the 7 August.

The journey to Olympic qualification for Woolley was not straightforward, with his Olympic berth finally being secured at the European Taekwondo Qualification tournament, with a win in the semi-finals.

Speaking on his selection, Woolley said,

“In my sport the main way to qualify for the Games is by being in the top five Olympic-ranked athletes by the December before the Olympics. Last year I finished the year in athlete six, so my final opportunity was at the European Taekwondo Qualification Tournament in March.

“Thankfully I made the top two at that event and have now qualified for my second Olympics. The feeling of relief and stress leaving my body when I got the spot was immense. I am looking forward to enjoying Paris now. When I go out and am happy and I’m excited, I tend to perform much better. I have a lot of support going to watch me, it will be an amazing atmosphere.”

Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, Gavin Noble said,

“We are delighted to officially confirm Jack’s place on the Irish Olympic team for Paris 2024. Jack is also one of the Paris Scholars, and since a young age has been paving the way for Irish taekwondo athletes. The road to the Olympics is never easy, and Jack’s resilience and focus have shone throughout the qualification process. We are looking forward to supporting him in Paris.”

Robert Taaffe, Taekwondo Performance Director said,

“Our wonderful sport taekwondo is practiced by an estimated eighty million people in 210 countries worldwide. Sixteen people make it to the Olympics in each division. Jack has now made it twice. One in 80 million, a boy from Tallaght shining & inspiring others.

“This feat takes so much focus, dedication and commitment and we are incredibly proud of everything Jack has achieved in his glittering career so far.

“The support from family, friends, coaches & team mates, Taekwondo Ireland, Irish Sporting Bodies and the Olympic Scholarship have all played a part in developing one of the world’s most renowned and loved taekwondo fighters.

In a year of major milestones, including when thirty years ago in 1994 the International Olympic Committee added Taekwondo to the Olympic Programme, one hundred years ago the Olympics were in Paris. We now get to share in this experience and look forward to support Jack in the iconic Grand Palais venue in Paris on August 7th and watch him assist pave the way for future taekwondo stars in Ireland.’!”

This is the third official selection of athletes to Team Ireland for Paris 2024, a Games that will see us celebrate our centenary competing as a nation at the Olympic Games. The team announcements for each sport will follow over the coming weeks, with the final team announcement scheduled for the beginning of July. The Olympic Games in Paris will run from the 24th July to the 11th August 2024, with the Opening Ceremony taking place on the 26th July.

TEAM IRELAND PARIS TAEKWONDO ANNOUNCEMENT:

Men’s -58:

Jack Woolley (Jobstown, Tallaght)

ABOUT JACK WOOLLEY:

Age: 25 (DOB 23/09/1998)

Hometown: Jobstown, Tallaght

Club: South Dublin Taekwondo Club

Weight Class: -58kg

Olympic Ranking: 9

World Ranking: 5

Coach: Robert Taaffe

Jack was pipped, by just a point, in the final qualifier for the Rio Olympics when he was just 17 but made history in Tokyo 2020 as Ireland’s first Olympian in Taekwondo. He finished 11th overall after narrowly losing out (22-19 on the old scoring system) to Argentina’s Lucas Gomez in his first match.

In 2022 he won silver at the European Championships, was 5th in the World Championships, was fifth at the end of season Grand Prix final and also won bronze at a premier level GP in Manchester.

In 2023 he won silver at the European Games, was ninth in the World Championships and fifth at the Grand Prix Final in Manchester.

With only the world’s top five getting automatic qualification for Paris he was lying sixth in early 2024 but his victory in the President’s Cup in Tallin in April earned his third highest ranking points (20) of this Olympic cycle. He clinched the slot at his second Games by reaching the final of the European Taekwondo qualification tournament in Bulgaria in March 2024.