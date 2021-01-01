OFI INVEST €878,000 IN DIRECT SUPPORT FOR TEAM IRELAND ATHLETES & PROGRAMMES IN 2022

Last week the Team Ireland Athletes' Commission announced details of their Make a Difference Athlete and Coach Fund of €65,000. Details on how athletes can apply for this fund can be downloaded below, with applications being accepted up until the 12th January.

This fund incorporates the proceeds from the Make a Difference Golf Fundraiser which was held in September.

Over the past 12 months, the OFI has spent €878,000 in direct support for Team Ireland athletes and their programmes. One such programme is the Paris Scholarships, which was announced earlier this year.

Games performance expenditure for the year to prepare our athletes and coaches amounted to €560k

Earlier this year we released €110k in discretionary funding to member Federations to support athlete high performance programmes.

Payments to athletes under solidarity scholarships and the Dare to Believe programme amounted to €143k in 2022.