Olympian Spotlight – Terry McHugh

Earlier this month, Terry McHugh was presented with the Olympic Federation of Ireland President’s Award in recognition of his achievements across two sports and six Olympic Games. As well as being the only Irish athlete to have competed in so many Games, Terry is in an exclusive club of dual winter and summer Olympians – in Terry’s case as a Javelin thrower and a bobsleigh athlete.

As the first instalment in a regular Olympian Spotlight, we asked Terry some questions about his sporting career and where life has taken him subsequently.

Q: Where are you from?

It should be an easy question to answer but I was born in Tipperary my parents both came from Donegal I was brought up in Meath the last place of residence in Ireland was Kildare. As I no longer live in Ireland the easiest answer to this question is “I’m Irish”

Q: Where do you live now?

I live in Switzerland in a small village just outside of lucerne.

Q: What do you do?

My working life still revolves around Sport I am the national Javelin and Discus coach for Switzerland, I also coach at a Sport school “United” in Zürich and for almost 20 years now I’ve been working organising the athletic meeting Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern.

Q: What’s your favorite personal Olympic memory?

My first Olympics was Seoul in 1988. There was no international qualification standard for the Javelin as they had changed the center of gravity of the implement one year prior. I had a breakthrough season and moved the Irish record forward on about five occasions. Therefore I was nominated to the team in Seoul along with four other athletes. I had just moved to a new house and didn’t have a landline and since it was pre-mobile phones I had to go to a phone Box (google it if you don’t know what that is) in my local village after the Federation put my case to Olympic association. Christie wall informed me on this call that four names had been rejected and one accepted, it turns out I had been accepted. This was a surreal and thrilling moment.

I went on to throw an Irish record in my first throw in Seoul Which justified my federations faith in my selection. Both the call and the throw are connected and favorite memories.

Q: What advice do you have for aspirational Irish athletes, Irish Olympians still competing or retiring Olympians?

To aspirational Irish athletes, surround yourself by supportive positive people, your journey will not be easy, take advice from the best people you can find and learn to listen to your own body.

To Irish Olympians still competing, wear the Irish colours with pride and dignity, Your participation at the Olympics shows aspiring athletes dreams can become reality. Enjoy every moment.

To retiring Olympians, Congratulations, think of the work ethic you demonstrated to become an Olympian apply this to the next stage of your career and for sure it won’t let you down. Think about how you can help the next generation to do what you’ve done except better.

Q: What was your strongest asset as an athlete?

My curiosity to see how far I could go with the circumstances given to me. Plus, the support of good people, friends like Garry Power. Dan Kennedy my long-time coach and later Dave Sweeney my coach to Sydney 2000

Q: What was your strength?

I loved to train and compete, I always saw obstacles as something to be overcome.

Q: Who was your Olympic role model and why?

I have never really been a sports spectator. My first athletic club was Nenagh Olympic and this was my first contact with the Olympic rings I guess from an early age I viewed them as something magical. The first living Olympian I became aware of was Danny McDaid a Donegal man, the first Olympian I remember shaking hands with was Phil Conway, the first Irish Olympic gold medalist I ever met with was Dr. Pat O’Callaghan. So I guess I was inspired by anyone who had achieved the title Irish Olympian.