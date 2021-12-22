OLYMPIANS INVITED TO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR OFI ATHLETES' COMMISSION 2021-2024

Applications for membership to the 2021-2024 Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission are being sought. Olympians from any of the last four Olympic cycles, winter, or summer, can apply for a position on the commission, in the role that runs through to 2024.

To be eligible for election, the successful candidates must complete THE FORM WHICH CAN BE DOWNLOADED HERE and submit it to heather@olympicsport.ie by midnight on the 22 December 2021. Applicants will require signatures from either their National Federation or from three Olympians in order to be submitted. In their application they will outline their main reasons for running and their objectives for the coming cycle.

The current Athletes’ Commission was established in June 2017, with the aim of ensuring that the athlete’s voice is heard across all levels of Olympic sport in Ireland. Their strategy outlines a vision for Ireland to be the best country in the world to be an Olympian or aspiring Olympic athlete.

Since 2017, and through ongoing communication with athletes on relevant discussions, the OFI Athletes’ Commission has made strides in this area, with athlete representation on key decision making groups across Irish sport. It has also increased its visibility and voice on a global scale, and spearheaded campaigns such as the Don’t Scroll By campaign against online hate speech. The Athletes’ Commission actively engaged with athletes around pressing issues such as the IOC Rule 50.2 on public demonstrations, as well as clean sport, where they also worked with the National Anti-Doping Authority, Sport Ireland.

This is an exciting voluntary opportunity for Olympians to play a key role in shaping the Olympic experience for athletes. Between 5-8 members will be elected to the OFI Athletes’ Commission, and will remain in office until late 2024.

For further information contact Heather Boyle heather@olympicsport.ie.