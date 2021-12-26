The Irish Amateur Wrestling Association Bull Run /Walk

The Bull Run /Walk is an annual fundraising event and is suitable for all the family. The Irish Amateur Wrestling Association along with Dollymount Sea Scouts are once again delighted to announce our St Stephen's Day Annual Fun Run/ Walk 26th December 2021 on the Bull Island Dollymount, Dublin.

This event is suitable for all levels from walkers to novice and serious runners and why not bring the dog too! It is always a fun event regardless of the weather!

The link to sign up for the event is on eventbrite here

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/bull-fun-run-walk-2021-tickets-222719830007

The full information is available on our event page here

https://www.irishwrestling.ie/downloads/events/Bull-Run-2021.pdf