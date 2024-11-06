Olympic Athletes to be Honoured at Olympic Ceremony This Weekend

This weekend will mark a special occasion for the Irish Olympic movement. Athletes who have represented Ireland at the Games throughout the years will be recognised at an Olympic Ball which will take place at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road (9 November). The event will celebrate one hundred years of Team Ireland, along with the success of the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

In 1922, the Irish Olympic Council was established and recognised by the International Olympic Committee, with the first team competing at the Paris Olympic Games in 1924. In the one hundred years between Paris 1924 and Paris 2024, over one thousand athletes have competed for Ireland, and as a nation, we have won 45 medals.

The Centenary Ball will include an Awards ceremony, with athletes being recognised across several categories:

PTSB Inspiring the Nation Award 2024

In recognition of an athlete , athletes or team, who over the past year has exemplified the spirit of unwavering dedication and a commitment to excellence, which has brought joy to many, kindled sparks of ambition in others and lifted the spirits of the nation through their achievements.

Allianz Olympic Legacy 2024

Awarded to a member of Team Ireland who has left an undeniable legacy on Olympic sport nationally and internationally . This award hono u r s those who have contribute d to Irish Olympic landscape and who have through their actions inspire d future generations of athletes and citizens alike.

Deloitte Lifetime Achievement Award

This accolade is presented to an exceptional individual whose lifelong contributions to Irish sport and Olympic achievemen t s have been exemplary. This prestigious award reflects the recipient’s unwavering dedication, outstanding ac complishments , and significant influence on Irish Olympic history , serving as an inspiration for current and future athletes.

Flogas Community Ambassador of the Year 2024

The Flogas Community Ambassador of the Year Award is a celebration of those exceptional individuals who have embraced their role as athletes and community ambassadors with exceptional grace and impact. Awarded to a member of Team Ireland (athlete or other direct contact) that works tirelessly in their community and represents them with pride, champion ing the values of teamwork, perseverance, and inclusion . E mbodying Olympic spirit while making a tangible difference in the lives of others.

Key Patent Innovations Global Influence Award 2024

The Key Patent Global Influence Award highlights an individual or team whose impact graced not only the field of play but extended to their professional careers , causing ripples that are felt both home and abroad. Olympians are individuals who regularly not only raise standards, but smash through glass ceilings and aim for excellence in everything they do . This award recognises individuals who take th eir ambition, passion and drive and adapt it outside the sport ing realm , reinforcing Ireland’s reputation around the world .

Sport Ireland Breakthrough Olympian 2024

The Sport Ireland Breakthrough Olympian a ward is for an athlete or team who demonstrated excellence, resilience and passion in the Paris Olympic Gam es . They serve as shining examples for the future, embodying the spirit of ambition, conviction and positive energy that is synonymous with Team Ireland .

President’s Award 2024

Th is is a prestigious hono u r that recognizes exceptional service and leadership within the Irish Olympic community. Presented by the President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland , this award is reserved for individuals who have made significant waves in their field, contributing to the growth and development of Irish sport and the Olympic movement, showcasing a commitment to excellence and advocacy for athletes.

The recipients of the Awards will be revealed on the night of the Ball, which will include music, entertainment and interviews with some of Ireland’s most successful athletes.