OLYMPIC FEDERATION OF IRELAND EGM 2023

OLYMPIC FEDERATION OF IRELAND WELCOMES TUG OF WAR IRELAND AS A NEW MEMBER

GENDER EQUALITY AND GOVERNANCE REFORMS ENHANCED

The Olympic Federation of Ireland this evening, held an Extraordinary General Meeting of its members in Dublin at which several constitutional and governance changes were approved, as well as approval for Tug of War Ireland as a new Associate member.

The approvals included the explicit incorporation of principles that the OFI is working to uphold, in line with the IOC’s Agenda 2020+5.

1 The promotion of physical and mental health and well-being;

2 The promotion of women in sport at all levels and in all structures, with a view to striving for gender equality on and off the field of play;

3 Solidarity and social responsibility

4 Respect for human rights within the framework of the Federation’s activities; and

5 Sustainable and environmentally responsible development within the framework of the Federation’s activities.

The members also approved a resolution put forward by the OFI Gender Equality Committee to allow additional delegates attend General Meetings (four delegates per member sporting Federation instead of the previous three) provided there is equal gender balance, building on the existing minimum gender balance provisions within the constitution.

At the meeting, the members also ratified the appointment of Sean Hawkshaw as Independent Director on the OFI Executive Committee (board).

A new membership application for Tug of War Ireland, as an Associate Member (for sports recognised internationally by the IOC but not on the Olympic programme of the current cycle), was also approved, bringing the total number of sports National Federations who are members of the OFI to 41.

President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sarah Keane, said,

“We are pleased to welcome everyone to the EGM this evening, and especially with this being our first in-person EGM in several years. We formally welcomed Nigel Ringland and Seán Hawkshaw to the Executive Committee, following their election by the members. The experience and insights that they bring to the organisation are vast, and we look forward to working with them. We also extend a welcome to Tug of War Ireland. We have an exciting, and challenging year ahead of us with the European Games as our main focus. And with tonight’s amendments to the constitution, we are looking forward to continuing to strive for excellence across all areas.”

Peter Sherrard OFI CEO welcomed the amendments,