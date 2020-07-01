Olympic Federation of Ireland Welcomes Budget Announcement

The Olympic Federation of Ireland today welcomed the Government’s budget announcement that Sport Ireland will receive an additional €36m in funding next year. Sport is a major economic driver as well as being a vital part of our social fabric. The support from Government today will help to ensure that when we emerge from this current crisis, sport will have received some protection, allowing for continued growth and international success in future.

The OFI Board has welcomed the long-term planning that is now being applied to sport through the National Sports Policy, and investments like today’s budget announcement are strongly welcomed in allowing for the delivery of those policy commitments and affording some protection to the sector at this critical time.

Speaking today, Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland said,