Pat Hooper - Olympian - RIP

The Olympic Federation of Ireland and the Irish Olympians Association are saddened to learn of the passing of 1980 Olympian, Pat Hooper.

Pat competed in the marathon in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, alongside his brother Dick Hooper. As well as being an incredible athlete, Pat was also a lifelong friend of athletics, having played an important role in the development of one of Ireland's prominent Athletics Clubs, Raheny Shamrock AC.

His death was sudden and unexpected, and the OFI and the IOA wish to pass our condolences to his family, friends and friends in the athletics community, and in particular to his children David and Bronagh.

Due to current Government advice regarding public gatherings, Pat's requiem mass will be for family members only, and his funeral mass will be live streamed. Full details HERE.

Pat Hooper represented Ireland at the 1980 Olympic Games. RIP https://t.co/l2MfPPqAZ2 — The42.ie (@The42_ie) October 9, 2020

Sudden death of 1980 Olympian Pat Hooper, aged 68 https://t.co/zGsp4qmM7W via @IrishTimesSport — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) October 9, 2020

So sorry to hear of the death of Pat Hooper.



For as long as I've been in athletics I've heard his name spoken of so highly and seen the impact and legacy he had on our sport.



My thoughts and prayers go out to all his family.



Thank you Pat for giving so much to our sport. https://t.co/CFl1QKPbLa — Ciara Mageean (@ciaramageean) October 9, 2020

Irish athletics mourns sudden death of Olympic marathon runner Pat Hooper https://t.co/P8APXgkgdA — Irish Examiner Sport (@ExaminerSport) October 9, 2020

V sad to hear the passing of @irishathletics marathon legend & 1980 Olympian Pat Hooper.

A gentleman to his fingertips he loved his family, his club @RahenyShamrock & his sport -as Chairman of Dublin Co Board leaves a huge hole in the sport. Thoughts with Dick, Dave & family 😢 pic.twitter.com/O2ZgiFbfvS — Pierce O'Callaghan (@Pierceathletics) October 9, 2020

Irish athletics has lost a great servant - on and off the track - and one of the nicest guys you could meet.



Pat Hooper, a 1980 Olympian in the marathon, has died at the age of 68 after what's believed to be a heart attack. He'll be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/Nuai68kDma — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) October 9, 2020

My incredible running coach Pat Hooper died unexpectedly yesterday. He's the one who told me I was always a competitor, not just a finisher, and who was my biggest champion in anything I tried. The marathon in two weeks will mean more than ever now as he got me ready for it☘☘☘ pic.twitter.com/L9IRGgGyh3 — Órla Gilheaney (@OrlaGilheaney) October 10, 2020

We ran to the top of Howth hill in honour of Pat Hooper today - his favourite run. A legend of Irish athletics. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/txvTnnsU55 — Dublin Track Club (@dublintrackclub) October 10, 2020

Irish athletics in mourning after the sudden death of Olympian Pat Hooper, aged 68https://t.co/NO4DGC9Si3 pic.twitter.com/ZmQtOGKBfu — Independent Sport (@IndoSport) October 10, 2020