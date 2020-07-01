Pat Hooper - Olympian - RIP

The Olympic Federation of Ireland and the Irish Olympians Association are saddened to learn of the passing of 1980 Olympian, Pat Hooper.

Pat competed in the marathon in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, alongside his brother Dick Hooper. As well as being an incredible athlete, Pat was also a lifelong friend of athletics, having played an important role in the development of one of Ireland's prominent Athletics Clubs, Raheny Shamrock AC.

His death was sudden and unexpected, and the OFI and the IOA wish to pass our condolences to his family, friends and friends in the athletics community, and in particular to his children David and Bronagh.

Due to current Government advice regarding public gatherings, Pat's requiem mass will be for family members only, and his funeral mass will be live streamed. Full details HERE.

