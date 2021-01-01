One Good Turn Twenty2 - Deloitte

One Good Turn Twenty2 is Deloitte's flagship fundraising event which will aim to raise vital funds to help Ukrainian refugee families settle in Ireland through the Community Response Fund in collaboration with their chosen charity partner: ChangeX.

Photo: Alan Rowlette media

On Friday, 2nd of September, Deloitte offices in Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Galway and Limerick came together to swim, walk, hike, run and cycle to raise crucial funds needed to support families arriving in Ireland who have been impacted by the war in Ukraine. Staff across the Deloitte offices took part in many different events on the day, some included, hiking The Galtees, cycling through the Wicklow mountains, and swimming in the Clontarf Bath's.

Photo: Alan Rowlette Media

As Team Ireland's Official Partner, Team Ireland Olympians and staff got involved in the day's activities to support the fundraising event. All funds raised will be collected in a central pot but will be split equally between local communities across Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Galway and Limerick.

If you would like to show your support to the causes, follow the link HERE to donate.