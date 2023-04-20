PARIS 2024: TICKET REGISTRATION REOPENS AS COUNTDOWN PASSES 500 DAYS TO GO

With now less than 500 days to go until the return of greatest sporting show on earth, fans can still be in with a chance to see Team Ireland's extraordinary athletes back in Olympic competition.

Whether it’s Kellie Harrington boxing in the electric atmosphere of the Rolland Garros Stadium, Daniel Wiffen gliding through the water at the Paris La Défense Arena, or Ciara Mageean storming down the home straight at the Stade de France.

Almost half of the tickets for Paris 2024 are priced at €50 or less for the general public. The first phase of public ticketing opened in December 2022, allowing fans the opportunity to purchase packs of three tickets. The current phase is the first opportunity for fans to purchase individual tickets to see their favourite sports in action. All remaining tickets will go on sale later in 2023.

The process

As of Wednesday 15 March, fans around the world can register to enter the draw for individual tickets. The last day to register will be Friday 20 April (6pm CET).

The draw will take place in early May. Those successful in the draw will be allocated a 48-hour timeslot to purchase tickets to individual events subject to real-time availability.

Key dates

15 March – 20 April 2023

Fans can register for the draw at tickets.paris2024.org

Early May 2023

Successful fans will receive an email informing them of their dedicated 48-hour purchase window, allowing them time to prepare

11 May 2023 – 1 June 2023

Successful fans can access the ticket sales during their dedicated 48-hour purchase window