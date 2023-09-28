Performance Round Up – September

The Irish Show Jumping team delivered an excellent performance to claim the silver medal in the team final of the FEI Jumping European Championship in Milano, Italy.

Reflecting on his team’s performance, Horse Sport Ireland Show Jumping High Performance Director Blake said: “It’s a brilliant result, we’ve been so consistent all season – but I’m getting a little sick of finishing second.

“We’re the best programme in the world – I can bring a different five combinations to Nations Cups and championships and these riders and horses keep delivering.

“I thought at the halfway stage in the final round today that we’d go on to win it but Sweden were pretty perfect and deserve their win.

“I’m so proud of my team, though. Michael Duffy – what a rider, he and his mare have just been sensational for us all year, as has Shane and James Kann Cruz.

“Trevor and Eoin barely put a foot wrong all week too and all four have contributed massively to what is a fantastic result here today, I couldn’t be prouder.”

