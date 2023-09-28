Performance Round Up – September

European Showjumping Championships
The Irish Show Jumping team delivered an excellent performance to claim the silver medal in the team final of the FEI Jumping European Championship in Milano, Italy.
Reflecting on his team’s performance, Horse Sport Ireland Show Jumping High Performance Director Blake said: “It’s a brilliant result, we’ve been so consistent all season – but I’m getting a little sick of finishing second.
“We’re the best programme in the world – I can bring a different five combinations to Nations Cups and championships and these riders and horses keep delivering.
“I thought at the halfway stage in the final round today that we’d go on to win it but Sweden were pretty perfect and deserve their win.
“I’m so proud of my team, though. Michael Duffy – what a rider, he and his mare have just been sensational for us all year, as has Shane and James Kann Cruz.
“Trevor and Eoin barely put a foot wrong all week too and all four have contributed massively to what is a fantastic result here today, I couldn’t be prouder.”
World Rowing Championships
It was an incredible performance from all the crews and Rowing Ireland are returning home with 7 boats qualified for the Olympics and Paralympics and four more medals to add to the collection.
OVERALL RESULTS
- Lightweight Men’s Double -> GOLD and OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION
- Lightweight Women’s Scull -> GOLD
- Men’s Pair -> BRONZE and OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION
- Men’s Double -> BRONZE and OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION
- Women’s Pair -> 4th and OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION
- Women’s Double -> 4th and OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION
- PR2 Mixed Double -> 5th and PARALYMPIC QUALIFICATION
- Lightweight women’s Double -> 1st B Final and OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION
- W4- -> 3rd B Final
- M4x -> 1st C Final
- M4- -> 3rd C Final
- LM1x -> 5th D Final
Canoe Slalom World Championships
C1M Robert Hendrick has qualified Ireland for the 2024 Olympic Games in Canoe Slalom. In the semi-final Robert delivered a composed and commanding run to finish in 16th place at the World Championships, well inside the Olympic quota spaces, provisionally booking Irelands spot on the C1 Men start line for next years Games. Having moved from Ireland to London to train for these World Championships this result is a testament to the incredible commitment from this young athlete and a proud moment for all of Paddlesports in Ireland.
K1M Noel Hendrick (twin of Robert Hendrick) secured Irelands second Olympic quota place at the 2024 Canoe Slalom World Championships. Under enormous pressure Noel delivered his best ever World Championships performance to finish in 16th place, inside the 15 nation cut off to secure a Olympic spot in the K1M for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This landmark performance ends Ireland drought in the K1M, with the last Irish representative being Eoin Rheinisch in London 2012. With Eoin Rheinisch having now successfully coached Noel Hendrick to this incredible performance.
Badminton
More valuable Olympic Ranking points were gathered by Badminton men’s double pair Joshua Magee and Paul Reynolds at the Peru International after finishing 3rd overall.
Also, Rachael Darragh kept her good run of form off the back of the World Championships in the women’s singles, winning bronze in the Lagos International Cup at the beginning of the month.
The team head to the Scottish Open next week aiming to keep their string of good results going.
European Trap Shooting Championships
Veteran Derek Burnett finished Men’s Trap at European Champs in 10th place with 121 points. Four of six finalists were ineligible and the Olympic quota goes to France which has two in the final. Aoife Gormally finished 15th in Women’s Trap.
Team Ireland’s main focus is Qatar and Italy (April & May 2024) for qualification.
