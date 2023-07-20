Permanent TSB Team Ireland Flagbearers Revealed for European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF)

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has today announced the Permanent TSB Team Ireland Flagbearers as Aliyah Rafferty (Cycling) and Cian Crampton (Athletics) for the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Maribor. The biggest multi-sport event for young athletes between the ages of 14 and 17, will see approximately 3,600 competitors compete across 11 sports with the Opening Ceremony taking place on the 24th of July.

From Tyrone, Rafferty will be competing in her second EYOF. The Island Wheelers rider has been in exceptional form of late, recently winning the Queen of The Hill Jersey and finishing 4th on General Classification at the Newry 3 Day, a senior event, the fifteen-year-old finished ahead of some of Ireland’s leading elite cyclists.

From Offaly, Discus Thrower Crampton is also competing in his second EYOF. The Edenderry AC athlete finished in 5th place last year and will be aiming to go higher this year. Crampton recently threw a National U18 record in May this year of 56.90m, he will be hoping to hold onto that form going into this competition.

Speaking about the announcement, Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for the EYOF, Nancy Chillingworth said,

“We are delighted to announce the Permanent TSB flagbearers today, two great representatives of Team Ireland for the EYOF, and are looking forward to watching them lead the team in the Opening Ceremony in Maribor this weekend. We want to thank our sponsors Permanent TSB and our partners for their support in preparing the athletes for the Games.”

Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications with Permanent TSB, Leontia Fannin said,

“As proud title sponsor of Team Ireland, we are extremely honoured to support these young athletes on their sporting journey and to witness what determination and resilience can achieve. We would like to say a particular thanks to the families, coaches, clubs and communities who continue to support these young athletes year after year to enable them to reach their full potential.

“It is an incredible achievement to have been chosen to represent Team Ireland and we look forward to supporting Aliyah, Cian and all of Team Ireland as they compete in Maribor in the coming weeks.”

Commenting on his selection as Permanent TSB flagbearer, Crampton said,

“As soon as I heard the news about being chosen as flagbearer for the EYOF I was ecstatic to receive the honour of waving the flag and leading Team Ireland out on Sunday, it will be a moment I will never forget.”

“I was really happy to hear I had been selected. It’s going to be special walking into the Opening Ceremony, I can’t wait,” added Rafferty.

Team Ireland departs for Maribor on the 22nd of July, with competition starting on the 24th of July.

The full team announcement for the EYOF can be viewed HERE.