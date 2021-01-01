Raymond Flynn RIP

Team Ireland Race Walking Coach Ray Flynn passes away suddenly.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland is saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Ray Flynn, coach and friend to the race walking community.

The Sligo native most recently coached the Team Ireland race walkers at the Tokyo Olympic Games based out of Sapporo.

Raymond was an esteemed coach, working with athletes from club, right up to international level including Robert Heffernan, Olive Loughnane, Colin Griffin, and James Costin.

Sincere condolences to Ray's family and friends and to the wider athletics community, where his loss will be felt.