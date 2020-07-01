Recruitment: Appointment of Two Independent Non-Executive Directors

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) today announced that it is seeking applications for two voluntary Independent Non-Executive Directors (INED) positions to serve on its Executive Committee (Board of Directors) for the Olympic cycle to the Paris Summer Games in 2024.

This exciting opportunity comes at a time when strong progress is being made across all areas of the OFI’s 2018 – 2024 strategy. The Independent non-Executive Director positions will provide successful candidates with the opportunity to contribute to a focused, diverse and passionate Board with a clear vision for the current Olympic Cycle.

The appointment of two independent Directors represents one of a number of Governance reforms that have been introduced recently, including term limits and minimum gender representation, which has led to a 50/50 gender balanced Board.

Besides strong leadership ability and vision, candidates will share the passion of the Board for the development of Olympic sports in Ireland, and will demonstrate expertise and experience in at least one of following areas:

• Strong financial expertise and financial governance experience

• Proven track record of business leadership

• Public Affairs experience

Odgers Berndtson have been engaged to manage the process and the deadline for applications is midday on 30 April 2021. Interested candidates can find out more about the position and how to apply here: [THIS LINK].

Announcing the recruitment process, Sarah Keane, Olympic Federation of Ireland President said,

“This is an exciting opportunity for independent candidates with the right skill-sets to contribute to a focused, ambitious and highly motivated Board. Our vision for the future is centred on putting athletes first and inspiring the nation through their success, while achieving financial independence and ensuring the highest standards of oversight and governance.

“We believe that the addition of two independent Directors will enhance our work and will assist us in taking advantage of the exciting opportunities that exist during this period for the promotion of Olympic sports.”