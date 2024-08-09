RHASIDAT ADELEKE FOURTH IN 400M OLYMPIC FINAL

Team Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke has finished fourth (49.28) in the 400m final at the Olympic Games in Paris; the first time an Irish female athlete has ever contested an Olympic sprint final.

Ireland’s first ever heptathlete at an Olympic Games Kate O’Connor finished 14th overall at her debut Olympic Games after a seasons best time of 2:13.25 in the final of the seven events; the 800m.

In Track Cycling Team Ireland’s Lara Gillespie and Alice Sharpe were 11th overall in the Women’s Madison at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome.

ATHLETICS

Team Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght AC) ran her third fastest time ever of 49.28 to finish fourth in the women’s 400m final tonight in Paris, making history in the process by becoming the first Irish woman ever to contest an Olympic sprint final.

The gold medal was won by the reigning world champion and Tokyo silver medallist Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic in an incredible new Olympic record time of 48.17. She smashed the 28-year-old record held by French legend Josie-Marie Perec, set all the way back at the Atlanta Games. Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain stormed to silver in a season’s best time of 48.53, with reigning European champion Natalia Kaczmareck of Poland; claiming the bronze in 48.98.

Tallaght’s Adeleke gave this reaction afterwards: “Definitely disappointed. There was so much more there than what I did today. This is just part of the game, you win some, you lose some. It’s all about showing up on the day. Today just wasn’t my day. I just appreciate everyone who’s been showing up for me, everyone who’s supported me. I appreciate my whole team, my coach, my whole family, my whole support team. It means so much.”

She went on to say: “I didn’t achieve my dreams today but in the future I just hope there’s more podiums there and I’ll be able to perform at my best when it’s most important. It just wasn’t meant to be today. It’s my first Olympics, I’m grateful to be healthy and, going forward, I want to be exactly where I want to be. That’s what I’m going to be working towards in the future. I’m hungrier than ever!”

Asked about the race plan Adeleke said: “My coach said don’t let a plan get into your head, just execute, you can judge it yourself and I feel like it didn’t go exactly how I wanted it to but I still gave it my best effort today. “The whole thing is a bit of a blur. (On the) home straight I think I was in contention, maybe I panicked a little bit and started to strain. It’s just a whole blur. All I remember is that I didn’t make the podium. I was just staring at the screen (laughs)…’Oh my God, no way, I came fourth again? Can someone just give me a medal?!’”

Notably Adeleke was beaten into fourth by two previous world champions; Paulino (2023), and Naser (2019), and the reigning European champion Kaczmarek (2024). Amber Anning of Great Britain ran a National Record to place fifth behind Adeleke with Alexis Holmes of the USA running a personal best to take sixth.

At just twenty-one years of age Ireland’s Adeleke, who only became a 400m specialist over the last couple of years, was the second youngest of the field. Only the Norwegian was younger than her by a matter of months. Paulino is 27-years-old, Nazer is 26-years-old, as is Kaczmarek which give credence to the widely held belief that the 400m is a real strength event suited to athletes peaking in the mid-twenties.

Adeleke was asked about this after the race and whether that strength over the last 50m will come with age: “I think there’s times where I’ve had that last 50m and times where I haven’t. It really depends on how the rest of the race goes. Also maybe it comes down to me being more patient and not kicking as early. At the end of the day I think it comes with experience and I think I have so much more to come in the 400m, so much more experience and races, to be able to learn how I should run my race the best.

Adeleke confirmed afterwards that she plans to take her place in the Women’s 4x400m relay tomorrow and said: “I think it’s another opportunity to get out here and give it my all.”

Kate O’Connor; the first ever Irish heptathlete to compete at an Olympic Games concluded her seven event competition on a high with a season’s best of 2:13.25 in the gruelling 800m finale, to place 14th overall.

Afterwards she gave this reaction: “It was an enjoyable two days, a lot of highs and a lot of lows but overall very enjoyable. Seeing all those Ireland flags warms my heart, that people actually want to come out and watch me and the rest of the team.”

Twenty-three year old O’Connor (Dundalk St Gerald’s AC) had her preparation for these Games hampered by a hamstring injury last month so will be pleased with her showing in Paris.

“In the 800m my plan was to just go out and run a season’s best, there was an outside chance I could’ve moved up a slot, there was also an outside chance I could’ve dropped down a spot. 14th at the Olympic Games, I can’t complain.”

O’Connor father Michael has coached her to this level and has been track side throughout. She spoke of what this meant: “It’s a great experience. For the both of us to be at our very first Olympic Games together isn’t something that many people can say that they’ve actually done. I saw him in the crowd and he was actually in tears. I know that he’s delighted with me.”

TRACK CYCLING

Team Ireland’s Lara Gillespie and Alice Sharpe secured three points, to finish 11th overall in the women’s madison final at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome today. Gillespie and Sharpe, although facing strong competition from the world’s best, held their own and demonstrated the depth of talent within Irish cycling at the moment. Afterwards Lara Gillespie gave this assessment: “It was really full on from the start. We didn’t panic but we did use a lot of energy I think getting into positioning at the start but then we held our own and calmed down and did score a few points at the end, in the last 20 laps the effort really started to kick in. A little bit disappointed with that but it is an Olympic final at the end of the day and 11th place is pretty savage. It took a lot to even qualify and get to the Games so we can be proud of the effort and look forward to the next time.” On the race strategy Alice Sharpe said: “Yeah, there’s always a strategy involved with the Madison but, because the race is so chaotic and there’s so many teams doing different things you kind of have to have a strategy but need to adapt and overcome during the race. Yes, it went to plan but I think we would have liked to score a few more points but, as she said, it’s an Olympic final and I don’t think we can be too disappointed.”

Lara Gillespie will be the final Irish athlete competing at the Olympic Games as she takes on the Women’s Omnium at the velodrome on Sunday.

GOLF

The Women’s Individual Golf Singles continued at Le Golf National on Friday, as Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire were back on the course for round three of Paris 2024. Meadow carded a level-par round which included four brilliant birdies on the back nine, the three-time Olympian showcasing her excellent short game to finish strongly. The Antrim golfer now sits on eight-over-par overall heading into Saturday’s final round. Speaking afterwards, she said: “It was much better today, I’m heading in the right direction and there was a lot of fighting out there but I got the job done. It’s such a tough golf course, the rough is very penal but overall it was a decent day today and I’ll be hoping to get under-par tomorrow to move a little further up the leader board. “The support was great again and you can see all the Ireland flags and see a lot of familiar faces from back home and from years ago, which is so nice. Hopefully I can finish well tomorrow.” Maguire, meanwhile, endured another difficult day as two front nine birdies of her own were offset by four dropped shots before the turn, and then disaster struck on 15 and 16 as she carded a quadruple and triple bogey respectively. The Cavan golfer now sits on 24-over for the tournament.

Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko are sharing the lead on nine-under heading in to the final round tomorrow.

TOMORROW

GOLF

Despite not having the tournament either of them had hoped for in Paris Team Ireland golfers Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire will take on the ever challenging Le Golf National in the final round of the Women’s Singles tomorrow.

Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko are sharing the lead on nine-under, with Rose Zhang of USA, and Miyu Yamashita of Japan two shots back on seven under.

ATHLETICS

Team Ireland’s women’s 4x400m team will make more sporting history tomorrow when they contest their first ever Olympic final (8:14pm Irish time), on the final night of action at the Stade de France.

Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Kelly McGrory and Sharlene Mawdsley caused a sensation by finishing third in their semi-final today, behind Jamacia and Netherlands, earning an automatic qualifying spot to this historic decider.

The squad will be further strengthened for the final by the addition of Rhasidat Adeleke. She was deeply disappointed to just miss out an individual medal but confirmed immediately after that she will give her all again in the 4x400m.

Her inclusion will shave some time off Ireland’s impressive qualifying time of 3:25.05 and they will need that as reigning Olympic champions USA qualified with a time of 3:21.44, and four more of the qualifiers – Jamaica, Great Britain, France and Belgium – all ran sub 3:25 today.

The Netherlands were just outside that with 3:25:03 but, with Femke Bol to come into their squad now, the European champions will also be faster in tomorrow’s decider.

The USA have won every women’s 4x400m relay since 1996 and look set to win their eighth straight title as they looked particularly impressive, qualifying more than three seconds ahead of Britain. Jamaica are also always strong and won bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

The Irish 4x400m record is 3:22.71 from the European final in June when Ireland claimed silver behind the Dutch.

RESULTS DAY 14 – FRIDAY 9TH AUGUST 2024

Swimming, Men’s 10km Open Water, Daniel Wiffen, 18th overall in 1:57.20

Golf, Women’s Individual, Round 3, Stephanie Meadow, Round of 72, tie for 44th overall

Golf, Women’s Individual, Round 3, Leona Maguire, Round of 83, currently 59th overall

Athletics, Women’s Heptathlon, Long Jump, Kate O’Connor, 5.79m (786 points)

Women’s 4x400m Relay, 3rd in heat in 3:25.05,through to final (Sat Aug 10th)

Athletics, Men’s 800m, Mark English, 6th in semi-final in 1:45.97, does not progress

Athletics, Women’s 100m Hurdles, Sarah Lavin 6th in semi-final in 12.69, does not progress

Athletics, Women’s Heptathlon, Javelin Group B, Kate O’Connor, best of 50.36m (867 points) currently 14th overall

Track Cycling, Women’s Madison, Lara Gillespie & Alice Sharpe, 11th overall

Athletics, Women’s 400m Final, Rhasidat Adeleke, 4th in 49.28

Women’s Heptathlon 800m, Kate O’Connor, 2:13.25 SB (918 points), finished 14th overall (6167 points)

SCHEDULE DAY 15 – SATURDAY 10TH AUGUST 2024

(All times are Irish times – Paris is one hour ahead)

9.00am Golf, Women’s Individual, Final Round, Leona Maguire

9.55am Golf, Women’s Individual, Final Round, Stephanie Meadow

8.00pm Athletics, Women’s 4x400m Relay final