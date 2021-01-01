Rhys McClenaghan - On top of the world

Gymnastics Ireland star Rhys McClenaghan has become the first Irish World Champion in the sport of Gymnastics! Rhys hit a stellar 15.300 on pommel horse in Liverpool today at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in front of a packed out arena and broadcast live to a huge global TV audience.

At the same time in Dublin nearly 1,500 gymnasts, coaches and fans cheered and watched the RTÉ live feed from the Sport Ireland National indoor Arena during the Gymnastics Ireland National Series event.

Commenting about the experience Gymnastics Ireland’s National Coach, Luke Carson said: “Today the plan came together with precision. I have known Rhys could be a World Champion since 2014, today was that day. I am very proud to be part of this monumental moment in Irish sport. Thank you to Sport Ireland and Gymnastics Ireland for their wonderful support.”

Gymnastics Ireland’s Performance and Technical Manager Sally Johnson added: “As I said in qualification, Rhys is the definition of a World Class athlete… Confident, focused, great preparation & so composed! An extremely proud day for Rhys, his family, his coach Luke and for Gymnastics Ireland!”

Gymnastics Ireland’s CEO Mr Ciaran Gallagher said: “Words can’t describe how we all feel about what Rhys just did today… We are a small nation and we have a World Champion in the global sport of gymnastics! To Rhys & our National Coach Luke Carson all I can say is thank you! Congratulations to Rhys’ mum & dad Tracy & Danny, again also to Luke, our Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson & Head of Performance Services Julianne Ryan, judge Denis Donoghue and of course most of all Rhys - our World Champion!”

For more exciting gymnastics news follow us on Twitter, Facebook for live updates and photos of the competition by searching for @GymnasticsIre #GymasticsIreland #Sportstartshere