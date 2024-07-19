ROAD CYCLING ATHLETES OFFICIALLY SELECTED FOR TEAM IRELAND’S LARGEST EVER TEAM OF 133 AT PARIS 2024

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has officially named the three road cyclists who will compete for Team Ireland at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. Megan Armitage (Offaly), Ben Healy (Cork/Stourbridge UK) and Ryan Mullen (Meath/Birkenhead UK), join the four person track cycling team in representing Ireland in a sport that has been on the Olympic programme since the first edition of the Modern Games in 1896.

Today’s announcement confirms the final number of athletes set to represent Ireland in Paris 2024 as 133, the biggest team ever fielded by Team Ireland at the Olympic Games.

Mullen and Healy are set to compete in the men’s road race on the 3 August, with Mullen also competing in the time trial on the 27 July. Armitage will become the first Irish woman to compete in the Olympics in thirty years, when she competes in the women’s road race on the 4 August. All three riders are making their Olympic debut.

For the first time in history, the men and women will share the same route for their time trials, in a Games that is championing gender equality. The 32.4km route includes 150m of climbing, and starts in the Esplanade des Invalides, finishing on the Pont Alexandre III.

Mullen is Ireland’s sole competitor in the time trial and is relishing the honour of becoming an Olympian, saying,

“It’s a massive privilege and the biggest honour of my career to date to be able to represent Ireland at the Olympics in Paris. I’ve been pulling on the green for Ireland for fifteen years, so this opportunity has been a long time in the making and I’m more than ready to seize it.”

Offaly’s Armitage has been a dominant force in the Irish road cycling scene over the past few years, and will be competing in the road race on the 4 August. Both the men’s and women’s road races start and finish at the Trocadero, with the men’s race being 273km, including 2,800m of climbing. The women’s race is 158km, with 1,700m of climbing. Armitage is embracing the event,

“When I started cycling four years ago, I never believed I would have the opportunity to represent Ireland at the Olympics. It truly is a dream come true. I am incredibly proud of the journey I’ve been on to get to this point, and the people who have supported me from the beginning. I hope to do them and myself proud in Paris.”

Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, Gavin Noble said,

“The road cycling events will be spectacular in Paris, set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world! They are a key event in the theme of the Olympics ‘Games Wide Open,’ giving spectators the opportunity to watch Olympic action un-ticketed. Ben, Ryan and Megan are making their Olympic debut, but as hugely accomplished athletes in cycling, and we are looking forward to supporting them over the coming weeks.”

National Head Coach with Cycling Ireland, Neill Delahaye, said,

“This Paris Olympics is set to be a very special Games for road cycling fans. The backdrop of the city will be a spectacular and familiar sight to anyone who has watched the final stage of Le Tour in recent years. Our three road riders may be Olympic debutantes but they are experienced World Tour riders in the highest ranks of professional cycling. They are here because the are capable of delivering world class performances on the terrain Paris presents.

“The courses are tough. We expect the time trial will be extremely fast, and Ryan has shown many times, in the green of Ireland, he has the power to compete against the best in the world in this discipline. The road races will be relentless, with a reduced bunch size compared to usual pro-races, smaller team sizes, and no radios leading to a different dynamic than most Championship races. We believe this can play to the strengths and racing instincts of our riders.

“Ben and Megan have demonstrated a naturally aggressive racing style over punch terrain at these distances and we are really excited to see what they can do. There is no doubt being part of this historical Team Ireland will bring an extra level of intent, motivation and inspiration to all our cyclists. It’s such an honour to be part of this Olympics.”

This is the final Team Ireland announcement, with one hundred and thirty-three the final and official number of athletes who have been selected to represent Team Ireland at Paris 2024, a Games that will see us celebrate our centenary competing as a nation at the Olympic Games. On the 22 July we will be releasing our media guide, which will include biographies and key information about all the athletes and sports.

TEAM IRELAND CYCLING ROAD TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT:

Athletes:

Megan Armitage (Offaly), Women’s Road Race

Ben Healy (Cork/Stourbridge UK), Men’s Road Race

Ryan Mullen (Meath/Birkenhead UK), Men’s Road Race, Men’s Time Trial