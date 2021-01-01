ROAD TO BEIJING - WINTER OLYMPIC SCHOOLS CHALLENGE LAUNCHED

OLYMPIC FEDERATION OF IRELAND LAUNCHES WINTER OLYMPIC SCHOOLS CHALLENGE – ROAD TO BEIJING

The challenge is part of the OFI’s ‘Dare to Believe’ programme

To coincide with the thirtieth anniversary of Team Ireland competing in the Winter Olympics, and on the back of the hugely successful Olympic Schools Challenge last summer, the Olympic Federation of Ireland has today launched Road to Beijing. The free online schools challenge will run from the 4 – 20 February, the same timeline as the Games in Beijing, and will bring students on an interactive journey from Ireland to China, celebrating winter sports, Team Ireland and the Chinese culture on the way.

Schools can create teams, and as the classes long their physical activity, it is converted to a distance on an interactive map which helps them move from Ireland to Beijing, passing Chamonix and Innsbruck en route, and unlocking videos and activities on the way. The online registration portal is now open REGISTER YOUR SCHOOL FOR THE CHALLENGE HERE.

Road to Beijing is part of the OFI’s Dare to Believe Programme and aims to open up the world of winter sports to Irish school children as well as teaching them about Team Ireland at the Winter Olympics and celebrating the Chinese culture. The 10,000km challenge is modelled on the last summer’s Road to Tokyo which saw 55,000 school children get more active while also learning about the wider benefits of sport and the Japanese culture.

Speaking today, Róisín McGettigan-Dumas, Dare to Believe programme creator, said,

“Inspired by the success and feedback from our Road to Tokyo challenge received, we were excited to recreate the magic and evolve our Olympic School Challenge website and curriculum to coincide with the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Students and teachers will be fascinated to learn about the life of Winter Olympians and be inspired to get active themselves by trying out the snow sport PE lessons & games. In addition, students will enjoy the variety of classroom cultural activities & crafts and we can’t wait to see their creations.”

Annie Colquhoun, Teacher at Christ Church National School, Waterford stated,

“This is such an exciting topic to start off the beginning of 2022. The free lesson plans and PE ideas are so motivating for both staff and pupils alike and it has created such a buzz of excitement within the school. “The free resources are absolute gems! The lesson plans are exciting and engaging for all age groups, promoting cross curricular learning within the classroom.”

Alpine Skier and Team Ireland Olympian Tess Arbez has been contributing to the Road to Beijing challenge, and is looking forward to inspiring school children around Ireland,

“I’m passionate about sports, and especially winter sports, and I’m really excited to see that school children around the country will be learning about our sports. Competing in Pyeongchang was a dream come true, and now there is an extra special feeling knowing that young people all around Ireland will be sharing my passion and backing me while we are competing. It will be a very special Games, and best of luck to everyone taking on the Road to Beijing.”

Sign up to get involved in the Olympic Schools Challenge – Road to Beijing HERE

The OFI Dare to Believe programme is now in its fourth year and it teaches primary school students about Olympic Values and Olympism through a curriculum that includes over 40 of the approved education methodologies. The new Olympic Schools Challenge – Road to Beijing will focus on exploring the joy of effort and the wider benefits of sport and staying active, with topics like teamwork, visualisation, motivation and goal setting discussed on the way. Find out more here.