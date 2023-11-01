Roisin McGettigan-Dumas Becomes President of the IOA, Olympic Champion Ronnie Delany Steps Down

OLYMPIAN ROISIN MCGETTIGAN-DUMAS BECOMES THE NEW PRESIDENT OF THE IRISH OLYMPIANS’ ASSOCIATION

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST RONNIE DELANY STEPS DOWN AND IS AWARDED THE IOA PRESIDENT EMERITUS TITLE

Olympic Champion Ronnie Delany has stepped down from his position as President of the Irish Olympians’ Association and the mantle will be passed to 2008 Team Ireland Olympian Roisin McGettigan-Dumas.

The role of the Irish Olympians’ Association is to support Irish athletes who have competed in the Olympic Games, providing engagement, and networking opportunities, and helping them promote the Olympic values in their communities.

The Irish Olympians’ Association is affiliated with the World Olympians’ Association, which introduced the successful OLY campaign in 2017. This is an honorary post-nominal title bestowed on Olympians worldwide, recognising the hard work, dedication, and perseverance it takes to compete on sport’s greatest stage.

The OFI Executive Board has also awarded the IOA President Emeritus title to Ronnie Delany OLY to reflect his exceptional contribution to the Irish Olympic movement and association over the years. In his role as President of the IOA, Delany led and was directly involved in many initiatives, along with Vice-President John Bouchier-Hayes, including the Torch Relay through Ireland ahead of the London 2012 Olympics, a fundraiser in the USA ahead of Atlanta 1996, and a celebration lunch for the 1948 Olympians ahead of London 2012.

Delany, who was awarded Freedom of Dublin City in 2006, was also responsible for arranging for a bronze bust of Lord Killanin, the Irish man who was President of the IOC,

as well as a sculpture of the London 2012 torch, which was unveiled by Lord Sebastian Coe.

Incoming President, Roisin McGettigan Dumas OLY is a Beijing Olympian in the 3,000m Steeplechase. McGettigan-Dumas has been actively involved with the Irish Olympic movement in recent years, as the co-founder of the OFI’s Dare to Believe Olympic values schools programme, which is sponsored by PTSB. She was also appointed to the IOC Olympic Education Commission in 2022.

Also from Wicklow, she aims to build on the legacy that has been developed by Ronnie Delany and John Bouchier Hayes and to continue to build the Irish Olympic network, specifically as Team Ireland’s centenary celebrations are approaching in 2024. To that end, McGettigan-Dumas has created a data capture link on the OFI website for Irish Olympians to insert their contact details, so that they can be kept informed about ongoing activities and events, and has also created a Facebook community to bring people together.

LINK TO THE DATA CAPTURE FORM FOR IRISH OLYMPIANS CLICK HERE

Speaking about her appointment, Róisín McGettigan-Dumas said,

“I’m honoured to take up this position and to follow in the footsteps of Olympic Champion Ronnie Delany. I hope to play a role in reuniting all Irish Olympians, whether they are based in Ireland, or around the world. I believe there is an incredible opportunity for Olympians to come together and have a positive impact on society beyond their sporting performances.”

Olympic Champion, Ronnie Delany said,

“The Irish Olympians’ Association is a very special organisation, uniting a group of athletes who have reached the pinnacle of their athletic careers. I thoroughly enjoyed my time as President of this association, and feel it is now time to pass the baton to 2008 Olympian, Roisin McGettigan. I look forward to following the exploits of our Irish Olympians and Olympic hopefuls as they embark on next year’s Paris Olympic Games.”

OFI CEO, Peter Sherrard said,

“Ronnie Delany and John Bouchier Hayes have shown huge dedication and commitment over many years in leading the Irish Olympians Association. It is particularly fitting, given his years of exceptional service that outgoing IOA President Ronnie Delany should be named President Emeritus of the Association. I also congratulate Roisin McGettigan on her appointment. Her strong knowledge of the Olympic movement and belief in the Olympic values makes her an ideal successor. She takes up her role at a very exciting time, on the eve of Team Ireland’s centenary celebrations in 2024, with numerous opportunities in store to engage with Irish Olympians from all generations.”