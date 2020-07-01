RTÉ to broadcast highlights of Cycling Ireland Road National Championships

Cycling Ireland and RTÉ Sport have confirmed that highlights of this year’s Cycling Ireland Road National Championships will be broadcast on RTÉ2 at 7pm on Monday, October 5th.

Cycling Ireland's Elite Road National Championships take place in Limerick from Thursday, October 1st to Sunday, October 4th, promoted by Newcastle West Wheelers. The action will get underway behind closed doors with the Individual Time Trial for all categories, including paracycling, on Thursday. The Men’s Senior, U23 and Junior Road Race takes place on Saturday, followed by the Women’s Senior, Masters and Junior Road Race on Sunday.

Cycling Ireland’s Marketing & Communications Manager, Scott Graham, commented;

“We are delighted to bring the Cycling Ireland Road National Championships to a National audience with the support of RTÉ. Over half a million adults within the Republic of Ireland are now cycling on a weekly basis and we have all been inspired by Sam Bennett’s Green jersey winning performance at the Tour de France.

“While government restrictions will prevent the familiar sight of thousands of fans lining the roads to watch Ireland’s top elite cyclists, we can look forward to exciting racing and a great show broadcast on RTÉ2.”

Daily highlights will also be available across Cycling Ireland and RTÉ Sport social media accounts. The show is set to be presented by Peter Collins and produced by InForm Sports Media.

Event Schedule

Thursday 1st October: Time Trial Championships

First rider departs: 10:01am

Medal Ceremony: Longcourt Hotel, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick.

Course Link: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/33686902

Saturday 3rd October: Junior Men Road Race

Race start: 08:50am (17.1km x 6 Laps = 102km)

Estimated finish: 11:20am

Course Link: https://www.mapmyride.com/routes/view/3331038460

Saturday 3rd October: Senior Men Road Race

Race start: 12:45pm (17.1km x 9 Laps = 155km)

Estimated finish: 4:15pm

Course Link: https://www.mapmyride.com/routes/view/3331038460

Sunday 4th October: Senior Women Road Race

Race start: 08:50am (20.5km x 4 = 82km)

Estimated finish: 11:20am

Course link: https://www.mapmyride.com/routes/view/3331034362

Sunday 4th October: Junior Women Road Race

Race start: 08:55am (20.5km x 3 = 61.5km)

Estimated finish: 10:50am

Course link: https://www.mapmyride.com/routes/view/3331034362