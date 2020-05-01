Sanita Puspure - the story

She's a double Olympian, a double World Champion, a double European Champion, and she has qualified for her third Games in Tokyo.

Indeed Ambassador and champion rower Sanita Puspure has not had an easy road over the past few years, and her road to Tokyo has not been without its emotional battles.

In this beautiful video Sanita brings us on a journey with her, and leaves us in no doubt that she will leave no stone unturned in her pursuit of Olympic glory.