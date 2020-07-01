Indeed Career Coach March Dates Announced

Last month we announced the official launch of the Indeed Career Coach programme, which was designed to assist elite athletes in developing skills for life outside sport.
Today the dates for the March 2021 and October 2021 sessions have been revealed. The sessions are broken into two parts - career skills and practical skills, detailed below.
Athletes on the long list for the Tokyo and Beijing Games will be emailed with the registration links for these sessions in the coming days:
Career By Design
22 March 10am (3h)
18 Oct 10am (3h)
Communication and Storytelling
23 March 10am (1h)
19 Oct 10am (1h)
Emotional intelligence at work
24 March 10am (3h)
20 Oct 10am (3h)
CV Workshop
29 March 10am (1h)
26 Oct 10am (1h)
Start your job search on Indeed
30 March 10am (1h)
27 Oct 10am (1h)
Interview Workshop
31 March 10am (1h)
28 Oct 10am (1h)
Schedule of Indeed Career Coach courses for 2021
Career Skills: Career by Design
22 March - 10am (3h)
Career Skills: Career by Design This is a workshop will help you think deeper about direction of your career after sports. Prior to the workshop, you will complete an exercise that will help you connect your values, motivations, and strengths in order to develop a career vision. During the workshop, you will turn your career vision into an actionable plan and leave with concrete steps to achieve it.
Learning Objective: Identify a career goal and craft an action plan that you can use throughout your career journey.
Career Skills: Emotional Intelligence
24 March - 10am (3h)
Course Description: This is a workshop for athletes to familiarize themselves with the Emotional Intelligence framework. During the workshop, they will take a self assessment to gauge their current level of EI and apply techniques learned to everyday situations. They will leave with a few quick tips that will help improve their EI skills holistically to achieve healthier work and life relationships.
Learning Objective: Identify your current level of Emotional Intelligence (EI) and apply techniques to common work/life scenarios in order to achieve healthier relationships with yourself and others.
Career Skills: Communication & Storytelling
23 March - 10am (3h)
Learning Objective:
This workshop will help you understand the structure of great storytelling and how to craft your own narrative to enhance your personal brand. During this workshop you will learn the structure of great stories, how to deliver your story with credibility and how to manage media interactions for maximum impact.
Learning Objective: Identify your personal brand narrative and structure a powerful story to connect with the public.
Practical Skills: CV Workshop
29 March - 10am (1h)
Put your best foot forward - on paper - thanks to this workshop, designed to ensure your CV will get you on the home straight.
Practical Skills: How to Use Indeed
30 March - 10am (1h)
Learn all the tips and tricks how to use Indeed.com platform when searching for jobs to cut through the noise, find your focus and keep on the right track to success.
Practical Skills: Interview Workshop
31 March - 10am (1h)
Once you made it this far - learn how to cross the finish line. This workshop will teach you all you need to arrive prepared and ready.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.
3rd Party Cookies
This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website by tracking which content you like the best so we can produce more of it!
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!