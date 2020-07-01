Sarah Ennis and Horseware Stellor Rebound (ISH) win CCI4*-S at Ballindenisk while Michael McNally and Eclipto (ISH) win CCI4*L

With just 89 days to go to the start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, many of the Olympic shortlisted riders for the Irish Eventing team were in action this weekend at Ballindenisk International in Co Cork.

The CCI4*-S competition saw three of Ireland’s silver medal winning team from the 2018 World Championships finish in the top three places. Meath’s Sarah Ennis and The Irish Sport Horse Horseware Stellor Rebound claimed victory. Holding the lead heading into the final Cross Country phase, they jumped clear, adding just 1.6 time penalties to finish on a winning score of 24.2. Carlow’s Sam Watson and Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH) finished as runners-up on a score of 27.0 after a perfect clear final round, while Tipperary’s Padraig McCarthy took third place with Leonidas II on a score of 29.6.

A clear jumping round with just 1.2 time penalties saw Michael McNally and The Irish Sport Horse Eclipto claim victory in the Nutriscience CCI4*-L at Ballindenisk, finishing on a score of 34.3. McNally, from Co Meath, scored 33.1 in the opening Dressage phase and produced a perfect clear inside the time in Saturday’s Cross Country before going on to clinch victory in the final Show Jumping phase. Fred Scala and Everon Vivendi finished as runners-up after adding just 0.4 time penalties to their Dressage score to complete on 35.6. An unfortunate pole down in the final jumping phase left the overnight leader Steven Smith and Galwaybay Echo in third at the finish on a score of 36.9.

Joseph Murphy and Choclat came out on top in the Pegus Horse Feeds CCI3*L, finishing on their Dressage score of 26.2. Second place went to Austin O’Connor with Isazsa on 35.5 and Emily Barrett took third place with BGS Mikado on 37.5. The Pegus Horse Feeds CCI3*S was won by Elizabeth Power and Greenfort Gorgeous George with a score of 24.8.

In the CCI2*-L at Ballindenisk, Clare Abbott and The Irish Sport Horse Mr Mighty, by the sire Gatcombe (ISH) and bred by Cormac McKay, took victory when finishing on their Dressage score of 23.8.



The final Irish Eventing team of three riders and one reserve for the Olympic Games will be announced by Irish team manager Sally Corscadden at the end of June, while the Irish Dressage and Show Jumping teams have also yet to be decided.



Full results from Ballindenisk International available HERE



BREEDING



Ballindenisk CCI4* S

1st Horseware Stellor Rebound (ISH) – 2004 bay gelding by VDL Ricochet (KWPN). Owner: Horseware Products Ltd, Niki Potterton and Orla Ennis. Rider: Sarah Ennis (IRL)

2nd Tullabeg Flamenco (ISH) – 2009 gelding by Tullabeg Fusion [ISH] out of Tullabeg Heidi (unk) by Ardenteggle Sir (IPSA). Breeder: Nicholas Cousins (Wexford) . Rider: Sam Watson (IRL)



Ballindenisk CCI4*L

1st Eclipto (ISH) – 2011 gelding by Cavalier Carnival [ISH] out of Tawna Jane (ISH)[TIH] by Puissance (ISH)[TIH]. Breeder: Jackson Gouling (Tipperary Owned by Michael McNally.

2nd Fred Scala with Corriebeg Vivendi (ISH) [was Everon Vivendi] – 2009 gelding by ARS Vivendi (HOLST) out of Ordell (ISH) by Touchdown (ISH). Bred by: B & G Campbell (Armagh). Owner: Emilio Scala and Fred Scala.

3rd Galwaybay Echo (ISH) a 2008 bay gelding by Clover Echo (ISH) out of Misty’s Cavalier (ISH). Bred by Justin Burke and Owned by June Burgess