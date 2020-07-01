SECOND Team Ireland Tokyo 2020 Team Announcement – Jack Woolley

Taekwondo Athlete Confirmed as Team Ireland Member for Tokyo Olympic Games

Taekwondo athlete Jack Woolley has become the second Team Ireland athlete to be selected for the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer. From Tallaght, Dublin, Woolley is the first athlete to be confirmed on the Irish team for Tokyo since the postponement of last year’s Games, and he will be one of the first athletes in action in Tokyo, competing in the Makuhari Messe Hall on the 24th July 2021.

This is the second official Team Ireland Tokyo team announcement, currently Team Ireland has achieved 54 quota spots across the sports, with many athletes and sports at various stages on that qualification journey. Team announcements will come more frequently as we approach the summer, with the final team announcement scheduled for the beginning of July.

15 March 2021; Taekwondoin Jack Woolley during the Tokyo 2020 Official Team Announcement at South Dublin Martial Arts & Fitness in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Twenty-two year old Woolley joins Canoe Slalom racer Liam Jegou as the second officially selected member of Team Ireland for the Games which run from the 23rd July to 8th August.

Woolley narrowly missed out on qualification for the Rio Games in 2016, but maintained a strong focus on achieving his Olympic potential. He and his coach, Robert Taaffe from South Dublin Taekwondo Martial Arts and Fitness, have worked hard during this cycle in creating a programme to deliver peak performances at key points on the pathway for Tokyo and the strategy has paid off with qualification.

Speaking about his selection Woolley said,

“I’ve very happy to be able to say I’ve been officially selected to compete for Team Ireland at the Olympic Games. This has been something I have been working for over the past few years, and I’m going to Tokyo with the goal of getting on that podium. If I perform to my ability, anything can happen.”

Olympic Federation of Ireland Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020, Tricia Heberle said,

“We are delighted to welcome Jack to the team, he brings with him a really positive energy, as well as being a talented athlete with potential for a medal in Tokyo. This is our first team announcement since the postponement of the Games last year, and our second athlete to be named on the team. It signals the beginning of a really exciting run up to the Games.”

Taekwondo Team Leader Robert Taaffe said,

“This is an historic moment for Irish Taekwondo, Jack will be the first Irish Taekwondo Olympian, and we are delighted to be in this privileged position. Many years of hard work and dedication has been invested and Jack goes to Tokyo as one of the top and most exciting athletes in his division. We are proud of Jack and his many years of focus and determination, not only for getting one step closer to his sporting goals, but for assisting to be such a positive role model and inspiration paving the way for the next generation of Taekwondo enthusiasts in Ireland.”

