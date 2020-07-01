Second top 10 for Team Ireland diver Clare Cryan at LEN European Aquatics Championships

Team Ireland diver Clare Cryan on Saturday evening secured a second top 10 finish at the 35th LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

The 27-year-old went into the final ranked 11th, after scoring 270.85 points in the preliminary round and, cheered on by her three team mates from the stands at the Duna Arena, she improved in that final to secure a finishing position of ninth in Europe.

The Irish Senior Record Holder in both 1m and 3m Springboard achieved a total score of 277.85, capping an impressive week of diving, in which she also finished eighth in the 1m Springboard final.

Damian Ball, National Head Coach for Diving, said: “What an amazing end to our time in Budapest, I’m so happy for Clare to finish the week with a strong performance. This was another high scoring, tough event and Clare was right in there, stirring it up.”

The Irish diving team – Cryan, Oliver Dingley, Tanya Watson and Ciara McGing - will now have a short break and enjoy some family time before reconvening with National Head Coach, Damian Ball, to discuss training plans for the summer.

Focus for Ireland in Budapest now shifts to swimming, which begins on Monday when Conor Ferguson and Darragh Greene are expected in action in individual events and Ireland’s Olympic relay bid kicks off in the Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relays.