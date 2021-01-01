Short Track Speed Skaters Ryan McAnuff and Liam O’Brien Set For Final World Cup

Ryan McAnuff (27) and Liam O’Brien (23) line up this weekend at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating in Dordrecht, Netherlands (25-28 November), the final stage of four qualifying events for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Both McAnuff and O’Brien will be racing from tomorrow (25 November) inside the Optisport SportBoulevard. First up will be the 1500m heats and quarterfinals which will be followed later in the day by 500m preliminaries and heats. On Friday (26 November) the 1000m preliminaries and heats will take place. Subsequent rounds and finals will be held on Saturday (27 November) and Sunday (28 November).

For both skaters, the goal again will be to progress as far as they can in each distance to accumulate ranking points. There are 32 Olympic quota places in the 500m and 1000m distances and 36 in the 1500m on offer. Full rules of the Olympic qualifying procedures can be viewed here.

This will be McAnuff's season debut. After the first three World Cup events, the current World Cup Classification for O’Brien in each distance is as follows:

500m (60th), 1000m (69th), 1500m (42nd)

"I'm really excited to be back skating, especially here in the Netherlands," McAnuff said. "I hope to make Ireland proud!"

“I was really pleased with how I raced last weekend in Hungary,” O’Brien said. “I am hoping to repeat that performance this weekend in the Netherlands.”

The ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating will be streamed live on the ISU Skating YouTube channel. The event can also be followed on social media via the #ShortTrackSkating hashtag.

Schedule (Irish time)

25 November

09:21 1500m Heats

11:46 1500m Quarterfinals

14:04 500m Preliminaries

15:34 500m Heats

26 November

10:56 1000m Preliminaries

13:04 1000m Heats

27 November

09:31 1500m Ranking Finals

10:12 500m Ranking Finals

12:33 1500m Semifinals

13:26 1500m Finals

14:15 500m Quarterfinals

14:53 500m Semifinals

15:30 500m Finals

28 November

09:27 1000m Ranking Finals

12:37 1000m Quarterfinals

13:18 1000m Semifinals

13:58 1000m Finals