Skopje confirmed as Summer EYOF 2025 host

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) has announced that Skopje, North Macedonia will host the 18th edition of the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival in 2025.

The decision was confirmed during the successful EYOF in Maribor, Slovenia, where more than 2,400 of Europe’s best young athletes are competing in 11 different sport disciplines.

First held in Brussels, Belgium in 1991, the EYOFs offer athletes aged 14-18 the chance to participate in an international multi-sport event, with 54 gold medallists having gone on to become Olympic champions in their disciplines.

North Macedonia will become the 25th European country to host a Festival and the 16th to host the summer edition. EOC President Spyros Capralos thanked the Mayor of Skopje Danela Arsovska and North Macedonian National Olympic Committee (NOC) President Daniel Dimevski for their commitment to host the event.

President Capralos said: “The EOC is delighted to announce Skopje as the host for the 2025 Summer EYOF. We are sure that they will organise a successful event and provide the young athletes of Europe with memories to last a lifetime in North Macedonia.

“During our discussions with the North Macedonian Olympic Committee, the Mayor of Skopje and the Deputy Prime Minister, their enthusiasm for the EYOF was clear to see and that was especially pleasing for us.

“It is always important to the EOC that we hold our events in countries across Europe and I look forward to working closely with all involved in North Macedonia over the next two years.”

North Macedonia NOC President Daniel Dimevski said: “On my behalf and all other important stakeholders in the country I ensure you that the EYOF 2025 in Skopje will set new high standards in term of venues, number of sports, facilities etc. In addition to wonderful food and warm hospitality. I look forward to seeing you in Skopje.”

EOC EYOF Commission Chair Liney Halldórsdóttir conducted a site visit to Skopje with EOC Sport Director Peter Brull ahead of Maribor 2023 and praised the standard of facilities on offer in the city.

Halldórsdóttir said: “During our visit to Skopje, we were very impressed with the standard and range of facilities that the city has for sport. We are confident that their state of the art venues will allow the young athletes to perform at their best in two years’ time.

“It was clear from our time spent with the Deputy Prime Minster Fatmir Bytyqi, Mayor Arsovska and President Dimevski, that they are all excited to host the EYOF and ready to offer their full support during the preparation period.

“Having this commitment from the key stakeholders will ensure that we are able to host a successful event in 2025.”

Representative from North Macedonia have been attending events in Maribor this week and will have the honour of receiving the EOC flag at the Summer EYOF 2023 Closing Ceremony on Saturday, 29 July 2023