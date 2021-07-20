SPORTS TEAM LEADERS NAMED FOR TEAM IRELAND WITH TEN DAYS TO GO

Behind every athlete is a team of support who assisted them on their journey. Today the Olympic Federation of Ireland revealed the names of the Team Leaders across the nineteen sports in which Team Ireland will be represented across the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In a year where a record number of athletes have qualified for Ireland in the Olympic Games, and in a time where leadership has been more important than ever, the 116 athletes who will compete in Tokyo are supported by a diverse and dedicated group of leaders.

Through the strong relationships that have been developed between these team leads and the Olympic Federation of Ireland, collaboration has been key to navigating through what has presented such uncertainty and challenges.

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020, Tricia Heberle, commented,

“These Olympic Games have been a unique experience, requiring strong leaderships at a sport level to support both athletes and staff within their sports. We have a diverse group of team leaders, some have multi-Games experience, and others are transitioning from coaching roles, while others are heading into their first Games.

“Sport team leaders play an integral role working with the OFI on all elements of planning, for pre-Games preparation, and in competition performance. Over the last four years these leaders have faced unprecedented challenges in trying to navigate uncertainty in the daily training environment of their athletes, have had to deal with impacts on travel, on competition and indeed on a changing Olympic qualification journey for some.

“They have an integral role in the Olympic movement, as the primary contact that the athlete has with the Olympic Federation of Ireland, and in many cases are intimately involved in the sporting progress of the athletes.”

TEAM IRELAND SPORTS LEADERS:

Athletics Paul McNamara

Badminton Dan Magee

Boxing Bernard Dunne

Canoeing Jon Mackey

Cycling (Road) Tommy Evans

Cycling (Track) Martyn Irvine

Equestrian (Dressage) Triona Connors

Equestrian (Eventing) Sally Corscadden

Equestrian (Jumping) Michael Blake

Golf Neil Manchip

Gymnastics Sally Johnson

Hockey Adam Grainger

Judo Ciaran Ward

Modern Pentathlon Martina McCarthy

Rowing Antonio Maurogiovanni

Rugby 7s Anthony Eddy

Sailing James O'Callaghan

Shooting Jeff McCreedy

Swimming & Diving Jon Rudd

Taekwondo Niamh Buffini

Triathlon Stephen Delaney