Swim Ireland Announce National Squads for 2020-2021 Season

Swim Ireland today announce 38 swimmers who will form three cohorts of National Squads for the 2020-2021 season. The new season will see a change to the structure of Swim Ireland's National Squad programme as the Performance team plan for the commencement of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games cycle whilst keeping a firm eye on the successful completion of the 2020 (+1) Tokyo Olympic cycle.

The Performance team will operate through a three-tiered system encompassing a Performance (PE) cohort for Olympic Games 2021 identified athletes, a Performance Transition (PT) cohort focussed on both the 2021 and 2024 Olympic Games and a Performance Pathway (PP) group with a 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games focus. The tiering of the Programme into three distinct levels will be continued each season across the 2020-2024 cycle into the Paris Olympic Games, with the Programme aiming to support athletes as they endeavour to reach their full potential at senior international level.

The Performance element of the National Squad is spearheaded by 2019 LEN European medallist Shane Ryan, with Ireland’s two strongest performers at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Brendan Hyland and Darragh Greene also amongst those selected. This group has a strong relay focus as Ireland look to cement one or more relay berths for 2021, with the nation not having achieved the qualification of an Olympic relay since 1972. National Performance Director Jon Rudd and National Senior Team Head Coach Ben Higson will have primary oversight of this group of athletes as Ireland prepare for their Olympic Trials in Dublin from 20th – 24th April next year.

Performance Cohort Name Surname Home Programme Coach Calum Bain University of Stirling (UK) Bradley Hay Niamh Coyne National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson/Steve Beckerleg Conor Ferguson Larne SC Peter Hill Darragh Greene National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson/Steve Beckerleg Danielle Hill Larne SC Peter Hill Brendan Hyland National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson/Steve Beckerleg Jack McMillan Bangor SC Paul Dennis Cillian Melly National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson/Steve Beckerleg Nicholas Quinn University of Edinburgh (UK) Chris Jones Shane Ryan National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson/Steve Beckerleg Jordan Sloan Bangor SC Paul Dennis Ellen Walshe Templeogue SC (Dublin) Brian Sweeney

The newly identified Performance Transition cohort features 2019 LEN European Junior and 2019 FINA World Junior finalist Eoin Corby alongside Ireland's strongest performers at junior level over recent years. Ben Higson will also have primary oversight of this group of athletes, some of whom will have the 2021 Olympic Games in mind with others placing their focus on the forthcoming 2021 FISU World University Games.

Performance Transition Cohort Name Surname Home Programme Coach Victoria Catterson Ards SC (Newtonards) Davy Johnston Uiseann Cooke University of Edinburgh (UK) Chris Jones Eoin Corby National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek/Mikey McCarthy Andrew Feenan National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek/Mikey McCarthy Maria Godden Kilkenny SC John Duffy Michael Hewitt Ards SC (Newtonards) Davy Johnston Paddy Johnston Ards SC (Newtonards) Davy Johnston Sophie Maguire University of Birmingham (UK) Gary Humpage Cadan McCarthy National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek/Mikey McCarthy Rory McEvoy National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson/Steve Beckerleg Finn McGeever National Centre (Limerick) John Szaranek/Mikey McCarthy Gerry Quinn National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson/Steve Beckerleg Daniel Wiffen Loughborough University (UK) Andi Manley

The Performance Pathway cohort of athletes comprises Ireland's brightest current prospects, including 2019 LEN European Junior and 2019 FINA World Junior athlete Amelia Kane, 2019 LEN European Junior athlete Sean Scannell and 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival athlete Ellie McKibbin. National Performance Pathway Manager Andrew Reid will have primary oversight of this group of athletes, with the 2021 LEN European Junior Championships and FINA World Junior Championships the premier focus for this group.

Performance Pathway Cohort Name Surname Home Programme Coach Ethan Hansen Mount Kelly (UK) Emma Collings-Barnes Grace Hodgins Trojan SC (Dublin) Jonathan Preston Amelia Kane Ards SC (Newtonards) Davy Johnston Julia Knox Banbridge SC Davy Wilson Mollie McAlorum Leander SC (Belfast) Kathryn Wylie Ellie McCartney Enniskillen Lakelanders SC Aaron Rickhuss Ellie McKibbin Ards SC (Newtonards) Davy Johnston Hannah O'Shea Dolphin SC (Cork) Mick McCormack Cora Rooney Enniskillen Lakelanders SC Aaron Rickhuss Aisling Rowlands Millfield School (UK) Euan Dale Sean Scannell National Centre (Dublin) Ben Higson/Steve Beckerleg Naomi Trait Kilkenny SC John Duffy Ben Woodside Larne SC Peter Hill

Athletes based outside of Europe would not normally be selected for Ireland’s National Squad on logistical grounds, with Mona McSharry (University of Tennessee, USA), Sean McNicholl (George Tech, USA) and Molly Mayne (Hamilton Aquatics, UAE) meeting the required qualification criteria to gain National Squad status in this regard.

The COVID-19 virus disrupted the majority of the 2019-2020 long course season, with both domestic and international competitions unable to take place in the March 2020 – August 2020 period. As such, the tried and tested method of considering performances at the Irish Open Championships and an identified summer benchmark meet was not possible in 2020. The Performance team also felt that the utilisation of short course performances from the September 2019 – December 2019 period of the season was not appropriate in identifying the athletes for this programme. As such, a revised Selection Criteria was adopted for these unprecedented circumstances and will only be utilised for this one particular season.