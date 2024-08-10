SWIMMERS DANIEL WIFFEN AND MONA MCSHARRY ANNOUNCED AS CLOSING CEREMONY FLAGBEARERS

Double Olympic medallist Daniel Wiffen, and Olympic bronze medallist Mona McSharry have been announced as the Team Ireland Flagbearers for the Closing Ceremony of Paris 2024 tomorrow night (Sunday).

Olympic gold and bronze medallist Wiffen, and Olympic bronze medallist McSharry both reacted with immense pride on discovering they had been selected to carry the Irish flag, and represent the record number of 133 athletes on Team Ireland at Paris 2024.

Twenty-three year old Wiffen, from Armagh who made history in Paris, spoke about the honour: “I’m so happy, I think it’s a great privilege to hold the flag, and I’m going to hold it high around the stadium and I really can’t wait; it’s a dream come true for me.”

Sligo’s McSharry, who won the first medal of these Games for Team Ireland said: “I was so shocked when they selected me among so many amazing athletes who competed at the Games. I am so excited and grateful for this amazing opportunity to be one of the Flagbearers for Ireland. This is a great way to close out an incredible Olympic Games.”

Wiffen and McSharry, who were both competing in their second Olympic Games, will jointly carry the Irish tricolour in the Closing Ceremony of an Olympic Games like no other with the spectacular city of Paris as a backdrop.

History making Wiffen and McSharry will proudly lead the Irish delegation into the Stade de France dressed head to toe in their custom Laura Weber designed Team Ireland suitings. The colours of the tricolour feature in the green jacket they will wear that was inspired by the tracksuit top Sonia O’Sullivan wore when receiving her medal in Sydney 2000.

The unique strapping detail on the green jacket visually creates a five-point start around the torso, and if the athlete is wearing a medal around their neck it will create a sixth point to the star; an additional flourish to highlight such an achievement.

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 Gavin Noble said: “It has been an exciting couple of weeks and we will all be very proud to be led into the closing ceremony by Daniel and Mona. This Team Ireland; our centenary team has brought us to new heights, and we are all looking forward to celebrating together, not just in Paris tomorrow night, but when we return to Dublin on Monday.”

The Closing Ceremony of these Games will take place in the 80,000 seater Stade de France beginning at 8pm Irish time on Sunday. The same Artistic Director that oversaw the unique Opening Ceremony along the River Seine; Thomas Jolly, is at the helm for the Closing with most of the details closely guarded but the theme is ‘Records’.

The iconic Stade de France is set to be transformed into a gigantic concert hall on the night with dancers, performers and circus acrobats performing alongside world famous singers, with part of the show taking place in the air accompanied by spectacular lighting effects, concluding with a handover to LA 2028.