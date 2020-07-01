Swimming: Olympic Qualification Edges Closer for Ireland's Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Ireland’s Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay have set a new Irish Senior Record to advance their Olympic qualification hopes at the LEN European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Gerry Quinn and Jordan Sloan clocked a cool 7:12.73 in Wednesday morning’s heats, lowering the previous Irish Record of 7:13.91 that was set by McMillan, Robbie Powell, Sloan and Brendan Hyland at the 2019 World Championships in Gwanju, South Korea.

The performance means they will go through to tonight’s Final at the Duna Arena ranked sixth, the team again seeking to set a new Irish Senior Record in order to maintain their world ranking – and their chances of Tokyo 2021 selection.

This Irish relay team left the World Championships ranked 16th in the world, a position which would see them earn that coveted Tokyo 2021 selection, but that position is not secure and Ireland’s best chance of maintaining it is to keep going faster than ever before.

So far all of Ireland’s relay teams have set new Irish Senior Records at this championships, with McMillan and Sloan helping lower the Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay record on Tuesday, as well as today’s Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay record.

More about Wednesday morning’s team:

Finn McGeever, 20, National Centre Limerick, 400m Freestyle Irish Senior Record-holder

Jack McMillan, 21, Bangor Swimming Club, 200m Freestyle Irish Senior Record-holder

Gerry Quinn, 23, National Centre Limerick, 100m Freestyle Irish Junior Record-holder

Jordan Sloan, 27, Bangor Swimming Club, member of seven of the eight men’s relay teams who hold Irish Senior Records in 50m competition and seven of the 10 men’s relay teams which hold Irish Senior Records in 25m competition.

The Final takes place live tonight at 18:52 Irish time on RTE Player for the Republic of Ireland and BBC iPlayer for those in Northern Ireland and the UK.

Sligo’s Mona McSharry is also in action this evening, when she will take on the 100m Breaststroke Final at 17:25.

You can watch all the swimming in Budapest live online via the links below.