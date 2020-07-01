Team Ireland and the Active Schools Week #ASW21

Next week Team Ireland will be encouraging school children around Ireland to Get Active as part of the Active Schools Week 2021 campaign. This is an initiative of the Active Schools Flag where for one whole week there is a concerted effort to get children around the country moving!

For Dare to Believe athletes Sarah Lavin, Ollie Dingley and Anna O'Flanagan this serves as a perfect warm up session for the Olympic Schools Challenge Road to Tokyo which kicks off the following week and runs for the month of May.

Using sample games that were displayed in the RTÉ Home School Hub Olympics last year, with referee Kenneth Egan (Olympic silver medallist in boxing), and a host of Team Ireland athletes like Kellie Harrington and Thomas Barr, we are challenging children to try some fun games like Toss the Ring and the egg and spoon race.

Team Ireland is supporting Active Schools Week, which is the key part of the Active Schools Flag applications process.

Every day next week we will be sharing a Team Ireland challenge video so stay tuned!

Speaking ahead of Active Schools Week, coordinator Karen Cotter said,

“Active Schools Week is a flagship event for us in the Active Schools Flag. The initiative is about getting school children nationwide active, and to get them enjoying the various sports and activities that can help them achieve the physical activity goals that are recommended. We are delighted to team up with Team Ireland for this year’s Active Schools Week, along with our other partners – and are looking forward to sharing the daily challenges set by the Irish Olympic athletes, and know that they will go down a treat!”

Active Schools Week 2021 runs from 26-30 April 2021.