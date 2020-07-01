Karate Olympic Qualifier Team Announcement

O.N.A.K.A.I. , the National Governing Body for Karate in Ireland, is excited and proud to announce the squad selected for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. This, in itself historic, event and the first of its kind as the sport of Karate debuts on the Olympic stage will be held in Paris from the 11th to 13th of June.

Una Flynn and Hugh Connolly will represent Ireland in female and male kata sections, respectively.

In kumite the following athletes will compete in their weight categories:

Mairi Kerin - 55 kg

Justynne Collins +61kg

Rory Kavanagh -67kg

Chris McCarthy -75kg

Sean McCarthy + 75kg

The qualifying tournament in Paris will be on a knockout basis allowing 24 athletes in total to qualify for the Olympic Games in total. This number will be made up of the top 3 male and female athletes in each weigh category and kata events.

Before travelling to Paris athletes will compete at the K1 in Lisbon which takes place at the end of April. Subsequently, they will also travel to the European championships in Porec, Croatia from the 16th to 23rd May.

Paul Brennan, the National Head Coach commented:” Athletes are currently training with club and national coaches, whilst it has proved to be challenging without the opportunity of training camps and national squads, the athletes and coaches are determined to be in the reckoning for the final positions available for Tokyo.

The athletes and coaches are looking forward to the challenge and spirits are good within the group despite the recent uncertainty regarding travel and quarantine.”