Team Ireland Athletes at the EYOF Banska Bystrica 2022

Thirty three athletes have been selected across seven sports to compete at the European Youth Olympic Fedstival which takes place in Banska Bystrica in Slovakia from the 25-30 July 2022.

Details on all the athletes can be found below:

NameDOBLocationSportEventClubCoach
Amy-Jo Kierans'03/10/2006MonaghanAthleticsMedley Relay (F)Oriel ACFr Peadar Corrigan & Bernard McAree
Cian Crampton'17/01/2007OffalyAthleticsDiscus (M)Edenderry Athletics ClubPeter Collins
Clodagh Gill'30/04/2007BallinaAthletics3000m (F)Moyvalley AcPhilip Finnerty
Cormac Dixon'18/01/2006DublinAthletics3000m (M)Tallaght ACCecil Johnston
Cormac Crotty'08/09/2006CavanAthleticsMedley Relay (M)AnnaleeRob Murphy
Hannah Falvey'06/09/2006Blarney, CorkAthletics200m, Medley Relay (F)Belgooly ACColette Kelly
Hollie Kilroe'20/02/2006GalwayAthletics400m, Medley Relay (F)Suck ValleyDonal Flynn
Jason O'Reilly'06/09/2006KillarneyAthleticsMedley Relay (M)Killarney Valley ACCon Lynch
Jesse Osas'24/06/2006MeathAthletics100m (M)RatoathPeter Doherty
Lucy Foster'09/05/2006LisburnAthletics1500m (F)Willowfield HarriersDavy Foster
Maeve Fleming'04/05/2006CorkAthleticsHigh Jump (F)Leevale ACDenis Murphy
Nicole Dinan'03/01/2006Monkstown, CorkAthletics800m (F)LeevaleChris Harrington
Okwu Backari'25/03/2006Blackrock, CorkAthleticsLong jump, 100m hurdles, Medley Relay (F)Leevale AC 
Sean Cronin'12/7/2006Rush, DublinAthletics1500m (M)Cloncliife HarriersMick Fogarty
Senan O'Reilly'25/12/2006Conna, CorkAthletics800m, Medley Relay (M)St Catherines ACKen Nasom
Toby Thompson'04/01/2006DundonaldAthletics200m, Medley Relay (M)Ballymena & AntrimJenny McGuckian
Dylan Noble'15/06/2006DublinBadmintonSingles & Mixed Doubles (M)Badminton AcademyDan Magee
Michelle Shochan'17/12/2007Glasnevin, DublinBadmintonSingles & Mixed Doubles (F)BI AcademyShochan Andrews
Áine Doherty'31/03/2006BelfastCyclingTime Trial, Road Race (F)Vc GlendaleBarry Monaghan
Aliyah Rafferty'08/10/2007DungannonCyclingTime Trial, Road Race (F)Island Wheelers CC 
Mya Doocey'30/07/1973NavanCyclingTime Trial, Road Race (F)Navan Road ClubPat Doocey
Patrick Casey'21/03/2006ManchesterCyclingTime Trial, Road Race (M)Anexo Group Race TeamJoe Cadwallader
Sam Coleman'15/01/2006CraigavonCyclingTime Trial, Road Race (M)Orchard CCHarrison Hunter
Seth Dunwoody'26/05/2006CraigavonCyclingTime Trial, Road Race (M)Orchard CCStephan Gallagher
Lily Russell'24/08/2008DublinGymnasticsArtistic Gymnastics (F)Dp GymnasticsColm Murray
Maeve McGuinness'08/08/2008DublinGymnasticsArtistic Gymnastics (F)Muckross Park GCSamantha Epstein
Niall Hooton'01/04/2004Cork/SuffolkGymnasticsArtistic Gymnastics (M)Douglas GC, Huntingdon GCBen Howells
Sophie McGuinness'08/08/2008DublinGymnasticsArtistic Gymnastics (F)Muckross Park GCSamantha Epstein
Bethany McCauley'03/05/2005DerryJudoJudo (F)Konarakai judo clubPaul Green
Conor Fitzgerald'11/01/2006WaterfordSwimming100m Freestyle 50m Freestyle
100m Butterfly  (M)		Splashworld Sharks SCKevin Willmott
Grace Davison'26/08/2007BangorSwimming400IM, 
100Freestyle,
200 Breaststroke (F)		Ards SCCurtis Coulter
Eoghan Jennings'20/03/2008WestportTennisSingles & Mixed Doubles (M)Castlebar Tennis ClubGarrett Barry
Rachel Deegan'13/02/2007DublinTennisSingles & Mixed Doubles (F)David Lloyd RiverviewMareze Joubert

Support staff:

SUPPORT TEAM

HQ Team Chef de Mission – Gavin Noble Sport Director – Martin Burke Chief Medical Officer – Dr. George Fuller Head of Performance Support – Julianne Ryan Physiotherapist – Michelle Biggins Physiotherapist – Robert Smyth Operations Manager – Linda O’Reilly Media Attaché – Heather Boyle  Athletics Jacqui Freyne – Team Leader Brian Scanlon – Coach Paul Byrne – Coach  
Badminton Chloe Magee – Team LeaderCycling Liz Roche – Team Leader Jamie Blanchfield – Coach Adrian Delaney – Mechanic
Gymnastics Sandra Stevenson – Team Leader Colm Murray – Coach Andrew Smith – CoachJudo Chloe Vickers Cowen – Team Leader  
Swimming Kathryn Wylie – Team Leader  Tennis Lynsey McCullough – Team Leader  

  • SPONSOR

  • PARTNERS

  • SUPPLIERS

© 2021 Olympic Federation of Ireland.
Registered in Dublin No. 82262.
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram