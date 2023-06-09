TEAM IRELAND BOXERS NAMED FOR EUROPEAN GAMES IN KRAKOW 2023 – KEY OLYMPIC QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT

Twelve World Class Team Ireland Boxers Named for European Games

Olympic Qualification Quota Spots available in Krakow 2023

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has today named the twelve boxers who will contest the European Games this month. The multi-sport Games offers a key opportunity for Team Ireland boxers to achieve Olympic Qualification with up to four Paris 2024 quota spots across each boxing category to be awarded at Krakow 2023. The boxing venue is in Nowy Targ Arena, almost 100km from Krakow City.

Ireland is one of the highest-ranked countries going into the boxing tournament, with the team boasting multiple world and European medallists, as well as Olympic Champion, Kellie Harrington. Team Ireland has enjoyed much success in boxing, with boxing medals accounting for over half of our overall Olympic medal haul.

While medals and podiums will be in the minds of the athletes, the key focus for the boxing team will be to progress through the relevant rounds that will secure them Paris Olympic qualification. Rightsholders for the European Games, RTÉ, will be releasing details shortly of where you can keep up with the Irish in action across their platforms.

The boxing programme in Krakow spans almost the full competition, running from the 23rd of June to the 2nd of July. While the medals will be decided on the final two days, all eyes will be on the 28th of June and the 30th of June, when the Olympic qualification spots will be decided.

TEAM IRELAND BOXERS:

Daina Moorehouse (Bray, Co. Wicklow) Women’s 50kg

Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s 54kg

Michaela Walgh (Belfast, Co. Antrim) Women’s 57kg

Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg

Amy Broadhurst (Dundalk, Co. Louth) Women’s 66kg

Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea, Co. Roscommon) Women’s 75kg

Sean Mari (Rathfarnham, Co. Dublin) Men’s 51kg

Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s 57kg

Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg

Dean Walsh (Wexford) Men’s 71kg

Kelyn Cassidy (Ballybeg, Waterford) Men’s 80kg

Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Co. Dublin) Men’s 92kg

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Krakow 2023, Gavin Noble said,

“We are incredibly proud of what our boxers have achieved over the past number of years, and we are confident they are entering this important competition in good shape. Boxing is our most successful Olympic and European Games sport, and we are hopeful to have some good news stories coming out of Nowy Targ.”

Head Coach, Zauri Antia, said,

“This is an exceptional team with enormous potential. Their preparations in training camps and competitions this year have been excellent, and I have great faith in every member of the team to perform to the very best of their ability at the European Games, up-holding Boxing as Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport.”

This is the latest sport to be announced by Team Ireland for the European Games this summer, with more announcements to come in the coming days. The European Games run from the 20th of June to the 2nd of July in Krakow and will see approximately 120 Irish athletes across seventeen sports. This is the third edition of the European Games, which is a multi-sport event run by the European Olympic Committees and will see athletes compete across districts in the Krakow-Malopolska region.