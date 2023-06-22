TEAM IRELAND ENCOURAGES PEOPLE TO ‘LETS MOVE’ FOR OLYMPIC DAY ON 23 JUNE

Tomorrow, 23 June, athletes around the world will be celebrating Olympic Day. This year’s theme is ‘Let’s Move’ with a general call to action to encourage people to move for 30 minutes a day. This year Team Ireland has teamed up with Tokyo Olympian Greg O’Shea to create a workout, through his BETTR with Greg fitness platform, to spread that word.

WATCH TEAM IRELAND WORKOUT WITH TOKYO OLYMPIAN GREG O SHEA FOR OLYMPIC DAY

Olympic Day is held annually to commemorate the founding of the International Olympic Committee on 23 June 1894, by Baron Pierre de Coubertin. It is a general celebration of sport, health, and being together. Every year the Olympic movement, through its athletes and Olympic community, invites people to move together with purpose.

This year the theme ‘Let’s Move’ aims to inspire people around the world to make time for daily physical activity. Research shows that while the world is moving faster, people are moving slower, and over 80% of young people fail to reach the daily activity level recommended for optimum mental and physical health.

President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sarah Keane said,

“Our Olympic athletes are delighted to use their voices to support the ‘Let’s Move’ campaign. Sport can change lives, and with stark statistics showing that people are moving less, we would like to use our athletes’ voices to encourage people to move more, this Olympic Day.”

Speaking about the collaboration with the Olympic Federation of Ireland, O’Shea said,

“I know the benefits of moving and am passionate about getting more people active. Personally, I have benefited from being involved in sport on so many levels, not only is it good for you physically, but mentally also. I hope that these simple exercises, that can be done anywhere, might make a difference to someone’s life.”